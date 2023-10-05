PREMIUM TEQUILA BRAND, HIJOLE! EXPANDS SPORTS MARKETING PORTFOLIO WITH BOXING FIGHT SPONSORSHIP

Rising Star Tequila Brand Sponsored Canelo vs. Charlo Fight On September 30th

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium tequila brand, Híjole! sponsored the highly anticipated Canelo vs. Charlo fight on September 30th. This sponsorship came as a part of Híjole's strategic plan to expand its presence in the sports world and connect with a wider audience.

As an official sponsor of the Canelo vs. Charlo fight, Híjole! had prominent visibility throughout the event, including branding on the boxing ring, corner pads, and in-arena signage. This partnership demonstrated the brand's commitment to aligning with high-profile sporting events to enhance brand awareness and engage with boxing enthusiasts.

In addition to on-site branding, Híjole! ran targeted digital and social media campaigns in the lead-up to the fight, further amplifying its association with the event. Through these campaigns, the brand aimed to reach a broader audience of boxing fans and showcased the premium quality and distinctive taste of their tequila.

"This sponsorship was important for Híjole! as it represents our contribution to the greatness of the Hispanic community in this global sporting event," said Nicole Lazo, VP of Marketing of Híjole!. "Boxing is a sport that captivates millions of fans around the world, and as a part of our sports marketing strategy, we were excited to be a part of this electrifying event. We were able to connect with our target audience on a deeper level and showcase the unique experience and flavor of Híjole!."

Híjole! Tequila's partnership with the Canelo vs. Charlo fight marks another milestone in the brand's commitment to sports marketing. Híjole! has gained significant visibility through strategic sponsorship deals with major sports teams across the NBA, NFL, NHL, and MLB such as The New York Mets, The Denver Broncos, and The San Antonio Spurs. These partnerships have elevated the brand's exposure and solidified its credibility among sports enthusiasts and fans. Expanding on this successful foundation, Híjole! is continuing to grow its presence in the world of professional sports to reach a broader audience.

For more information about Híjole! and the brand's sponsorships, please visit www.hijoletequila.com.

About Híjole!
Híjole! (pronounced ee-ho-leh) is made for the moments you live to remember. Distilled in Jalisco, Mexico with just three simple ingredients–Agave, Yeast, and Water–Híjole! is an internationally awarded tequila now available in the US. The brand was founded by President Carlos Lazo Reyes and owned by Guadalajara-based XOY Capital. For more information, visit www.hijoletequila.com and follow along on social @hijole_tequila.

