Premium Timber Window Manufacturers Open New Showroom in Christchurch, Dorset, UK

CHRISTCHURCH, United Kingdom, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lomax + Wood is a specialist in bespoke timber windows and doors. The company is based in Essex but has customers across the length and breadth of the country. Now, anyone on the south coast can get a closer look at what Lomax + Wood has to offer by visiting the company's new showroom at Avro Business Park in Christchurch, near Bournemouth.

Visitors to the showroom can try out and feel the operation of some of Lomax + Wood's most popular product lines, including the following:

Timber Casement Windows

Casements have been the most popular style of window for the past century. They are windows that are either fixed in place or open on a hinge, either from the side or the top. Visitors to the Christchurch showroom can look at a choice of hardwood and softwood casement windows and choose from a wide selection of high-quality ironmongery that goes with them.

These are the traditional sash windows that are used in so many period properties dating from the Georgian period right through to the early 20th century. Lomax + Wood can provide box sash windows that replicate the originals in terms of appearance and functionality – but are made to 21st-century standards in terms of energy conservation. They are ideal for period renovations, and Lomax + Wood has worked at some of the nation's most historic buildings – see the case studies on their website for details.

Sash windows are enjoying a revival in modern properties thanks to this new technology. A spring sash does away with the cords and counterweight in box sash windows and uses a simple spring mechanism to do the same job. Spring sash windows have a traditional style with a contemporary edge.

The team at Christchurch are ready and waiting to help with projects. Since opening in July, they have already secured a large order for a multi-plot development which falls within the Central Christchurch Conservation Area. Note that an appointment system is in place to ensure every customer receives undivided attention. To book an appointment, give the showroom a call on 01202 942738 or email them at [email protected]

Lomax + Wood's new showroom can be found here: https://www.lomaxwood.co.uk/showrooms/christchurch-showroom/

Contact:

Andrew Goding MD,

Lomax + Wood,

[email protected]

0044 1202 942738

