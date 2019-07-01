Premium Transportation Logistics Transfers Ownership

"PTL is excited to take the next step in its growth while continuing to provide the high service levels that our customers demand," said Jeff Curry, President of PTL. "PTL is a great company with a great future. We look forward to continuing the partnership, in its new form, and utilizing PTL for our expedited service needs," noted Dante Fornari, CEO of Magnate Worldwide.

The business will benefit from the Senior Management Team's combined experience of 75+ years. Jeff Curry is a veteran of both the finance and transportation industries serving previously as President of Express-1, a top-100 motor carrier sold to XPO Logistics in 2011, where he oversaw three locations with 120 employees and 700 independent contractors and managed over $100M in revenue. Keith Avery and Brad Kelley have decades of experience in expedited trucking as well. Avery is the former Vice President of Express-1 and current Manager of Operations at PTL. Kelley will join PTL to continue to increase the company's sales efforts as PTL expands its geographic footprint.

PTL will also have an advisory board that includes former Express-1 CEO, Mike Welch, former COO of PTL, Jim Welch, and former CFO of XPO Logistics, John Welch. The advisory board will help guide leadership on strategic decision making during the next phase of the company's lifecycle.

About Premium Transportation Logistics

Founded in 2002, Premium Transportation Logistics provides premier ground transportation and logistics services to the entire North American market. Since inception, the company has provided customer-focused transportation solutions to a wide range of industries – exceeding expectations with superior customer service, competitive pricing, technology, and on-time service. Learn more at www.shipPTL.com.

