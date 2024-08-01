Premium Trendy Products, Direct Sourcing, Efficient Matchmaking - Don't Miss the 2024 China Kids Fair

BEIJING, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China Kids Fair (CKE), organized by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association (CTJPA), will take place October 16 - 18 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), in Shanghai, China.

As Asia's leading trade show for baby and children's products, CKE covers an area of 230,000 sqm. Global buyers will have the opportunity to connect directly with 2,500+ manufacturers from 20+ production hubs in China, representing 5,200+ brands.

The fair will highlight the latest trends and high-quality products in the kids industry across eight major categories, including prams & accessories, children's car seats, ride-on products, baby furniture & home items, baby feeding & nursery products, health care and bathing products, home safety products, and infant toys. 8,000+ international buyers from 130+ countries and regions are expected to attend.

Recognized as the premier platform for global buyers seeking high-quality baby and children's products, CKE offers one-stop services, including premium trendy products introduction, certified suppliers direct sourcing, efficient and targeted matchmaking, and industry insights sharing.

Exhibition Highlights

Premium Trendy Products Introduction: Dedicated areas for export-oriented new products and ODM displays, providing international buyers with a streamlined selection process to enhance procurement efficiency.

Dedicated areas for export-oriented new products and ODM displays, providing international buyers with a streamlined selection process to enhance procurement efficiency. Certified Suppliers Direct Sourcing: The Certified Supplier Initiative System (CSI) evaluates products based on certificates like product safety, export ready and social responsibility, helping international buyers improve procurement quality.

The Certified Supplier Initiative System (CSI) evaluates products based on certificates like product safety, export ready and social responsibility, helping international buyers improve procurement quality. Efficient and Targeted Matchmaking: Multiple international matchmaking events to be held, connecting international buyers and export-oriented manufacturers on demand, either physically or virtually.

Multiple international matchmaking events to be held, connecting international buyers and export-oriented manufacturers on demand, either physically or virtually. Industry Insights Sharing: Publication of '2024 China Toy and Juvenile Products Industry Report', understanding industry trends through series of summits and forums.

Exclusive Benefits for International Visitors

Pre-register online by August 31, 2024, apply as an international VIP visitor, and enjoy subsidies valued USD 500 - 1500. Benefits include fair fast entry, VIP lounges access, lunch coupons, free accommodation, and international flight subsidies. Availability is limited with qualification review.

For more info, please visit the CKE website. Concurrently, China Toy Expo, China Preschool Expo, and China Licensing Expo will also be held. See you in Shanghai, China this Oct, for the premier international sourcing event.

For group visitors and cooperation, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE China Toy & Juvenile Products Association