Premium Wellness Brand Swanson Health Launches New Line of Delicious Gummies

Gummies the Whole Family Will Love to Support Overall Health, Sleep, Immunity, Cognition and More

FARGO, N.D., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swanson Health , a trustworthy leader in the family wellness space since 1969, announced their recent addition of their delicious line of nutraceutical gummies to their brand portfolio. Now more than ever, we are being taught to focus on our physical and mental health, making self-care and wellness a priority. Selecting the product that is right for you can be intimidating with the range and pricing of products on the market. Swanson Health is helping you make these choices easier with their new line of gummies.

Ranging from daily needs like the Adult and Kids Multivitamin Gummies, to specific areas where one may want a little extra support like the Strawberry Melatonin Gummies to combat insomnia and jet-lag, the Immune Boosting Gummies with Acerola, Zinc, and Vitamins C and D to keep you healthy during your summer travel or the Passion Fruit Orange Ashwagandha Gummies with Vitamin D to help manage stress. The heartland based health and wellness provider also launched their Blue Light Protection Gummies with Lutein & Zeaxanthin, to help combat the common side effects to your vision from constant use of smart devices and "working from home."

"At Swanson Health, we are committed to providing high quality, consistent and affordable wellness options for our customers," said Swanson Health CEO, Jim Hamel. "Our new line of gummies makes it that much easier to incorporate these vitamins and supplements into consumers' wellness routines. With the gummy format increasing in popularity, we wanted to expand our offering to continue serving our customers within the ever-evolving vitamins and supplements space."

Available on SwansonVitamins.com and ranging from $9.99 to $18.99, Swanson Gummies are low in sugar, vegan, gluten free, and made with no GMO's or synthetic ingredients. For detailed product and ingredient information, and additional content please visit www.swansonvitamins.com . For high-res product images please click HERE .

About Swanson Health

Swanson Health Products provide total wellness for mind, body and home. Swanson Health started in 1969 in the heart of America with a mission to offer pure and potent health products at a great value. Over fifty years later, they continue to innovate science-backed vitamins and supplements, healthy home, pantry and self-care products, delivering wellness solutions for mind, body and home.

