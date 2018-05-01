Premium Wine in Cans: Napa Time at WineSociety.com

The Allisons - textbook Millennials - built a $118 million market leader with their last company, Dotloop, started on the roof of Austin's car. Launched by the high school sweethearts in 2009, Dotloop disrupted an entire real estate industry by bringing people together, keeping each other in the loop, and closing byzantine deals with a simple, online solution. Now, more than one-third of U.S. home sales are processed through Dotloop.

Today, still struck with a severe case of embedded disruption, the Allisons set their sights on a new challenge: the wine industry. And this time, she's in charge.

Meeting Angela

The Allisons officially unveil WineSociety.com, a Premium Can Wine Brand made from California grapes and sold in stores or by subscription online for $129 per 9-pack case with free shipping in 40 states. WineSociety.com is run by Angela, the company's Co-Founder and CEO, and tailors to consumers in the way they want to be served: with quality products that are available on shelves and online, with speedy, free delivery.

"Canned wine is the fastest-growing segment of the wine industry, taking the path of the craft beer business," says Angela. "Five years ago, less than 6 percent of craft beers were sold in cans, if you can even imagine. Today, cans represent more than 25 percent of craft beer sales, and growing." WineSociety.com will also resonate with wine lovers who enjoy outdoor events, concerts, music festivals, and similar events where canned products have succeeded.

"There are many similarities to the traditional wine industry and the real estate industry before we started Dotloop," adds Austin. "The most pronounced similarity is a new generation of consumers who have different needs and expectations from an industry that hasn't evolved much over the last couple of decades."

Packaged in sleek, eco-friendly aluminum cans – hitting a segment already enjoying an accelerated growth streak – WineSociety.com will play a pivotal role in how Millennials consume wine. Now available online, WineSociety.com products will be sold in Cincinnati, San Francisco, Chicago and Miami stores this spring.

WineSociety.com launches at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America 75th Annual Convention and Exposition, Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas Booth #1207 (www.wswaconvention.org), the largest event in the industry, today through May 3.

