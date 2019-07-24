PremiumMedia360 and Mediaocean Partner to Automate In-Flight Campaign Validation for Broadcast

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the advertising data automation company offering innovative pre-flight and in-flight campaign validation solutions for local broadcast, proudly announces its partnership with Mediaocean, the foundational software provider for the advertising world. The goal of this collaboration is to make media agencies' local activation teams more nimble, efficient and profitable by automating the identification of campaign transaction errors and facilitating resolution, before the station invoice is created.

Through its relationships with networks and broadcasters, and its partnership with Mediaocean, PremiumMedia360 will create efficiencies between buyers and sellers, monitoring campaign data for both parties, and creating actionable alerts where data discrepancies are identified. This upstream process empowers agencies with unique tools that don't exist today, helping prevent advertiser dollars from going uninvested or ending up discrepant.

"Our entire business is dedicated to tackling an industry problem nobody has successfully addressed in an automated way," explains Michelle Clayton, SVP Client Services at PremiumMedia360. "As longtime supporters of the TIP initiative we have a simple goal. By empowering agencies to get ahead of campaign transaction errors before they end up on an invoice, we aim to help make local broadcast less complicated, more efficient and less costly. Ultimately, we hope this will help agencies to attract more advertiser dollars to local broadcast."

Cordie De Pascale, SVP Connect Partner Management for Mediaocean, added: "A fluid, end-to-end workflow connecting buyers and sellers is crucial in today's media landscape. PremiumMedia360 enables trading partners to leverage mission critical data, early and often, throughout campaigns. Our automation will enable media orders, traffic, air times and invoices to more seamlessly process between buyers and sellers using Mediaocean and PremiumMedia360."

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360, the leading advertising data automation company, provides seamless data synchronization and data connectivity between ad agencies and media company partners to deliver 100% pure data into any media management software. Our intelligent, open-source data management platform, Guidance Intelligent Assistant (GIA) Cloud, integrates with all media software systems to synchronize advertising data, making it more reliable and error-free. Acting as your trusted source of data automation, GiaCloud automates and synchronizes 100% of the data flow between you and your TV media partners.

Many companies talk about data automation, but we have done it. As a result, our customers are more profitable and able to focus on what matters most — making informed strategic decisions, with transparent, reliable data — which increases revenue. Find out more at premiummedia360.com.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the world's foundational media software company that manages every aspect of the advertising workflow: from planning, buying, and selling—to analyzing and optimizing—to invoicing and payments. Our open cross-media platform powers $150 billion in global media spend, providing transparency and accountability across the entire supply-chain. We serve a wide range of clients in the advertising world: over 100,000 agency, advertiser, and media owner users trust Mediaocean applications daily. Our company employs 950 people and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies.

Advertising. Powered by Mediaocean.

