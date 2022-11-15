PremiumMedia360 Integrates In-Flight Audience Measurement from Nielsen

Agencies working with PremiumMedia360, that subscribe to Nielsen Local TV measurement, can immediately activate audience measurement in CLIR Flight to verify audience delivery and ensure in-flight campaign delivery.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the advertising data automation company, and Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, announced the integration of Nielsen Local TV measurement to enable in-flight audience reporting for local market campaigns. PremiumMedia360 CLIR Flight™ cross-checks station airings with campaign buy and traffic data to identify and reconcile campaign airing discrepancies, allowing buyers and sellers to immediately correct errors during the campaign. CLIR Flight's reconciliation now incorporates Local TV measurement data from Nielsen to which agencies can also subscribe.

"Our Nielsen Local TV measurement data integration gives agencies a mission critical view into audience impression and ratings delivery," explained Cordie De Pascale, Chief Strategy Officer of PremiumMedia360. "Our agency partners use critical overnight data reports to gain a clear view of performance and further insights required to take corrective action with their sellers."

"Together, CLIR Flight and Nielsen Local data add value to the assurance we provide our advertisers that their campaigns will deliver as planned," says Norman Lane, EVP Local & Performance Video Investment, APEX Exchange. "By partnering with PremiumMedia360 we have the right combination of tools and audience data to automate the error detection and resolution process that can otherwise derail campaign delivery."

"We're excited to work with PremiumMedia360 to help media buyers and sellers accurately pace and adjust their local campaigns in real time," said Catherine Herkovic, EVP, Managing Director, Nielsen Local TV. "We're proud to offer trusted audience measurement at the local level so agencies and advertisers can have a full view of their audience and reach the right people, at the right time, with the right content."

About PremiumMedia360

PremiumMedia360 helps media agencies and sellers buy, sell, and partner more effectively—by letting them take control of the data that guides their interactions. Its reporting and collaboration tools dramatically reduce the time and resources it takes to understand where campaigns stand—from order to invoice—and readies media companies to conduct business across new formats and standards such as TIP. The result: airings records stop being bottlenecks, and start being the source of business insight they should be. Learn more at www.PremiumMedia360.com .

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future. Nielsen operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram)

About APEX Exchange

APEX Exchange (APEX) is a distinct next-generation trading entity within Publicis Media that identifies and invests in emerging market trends to benefit Publicis clients. APEX develops innovative offerings through direct partnerships and principal investments that allow clients of all size to benefit from custom solutions that best fit their business challenges in an increasingly complex media environment. Clients opt into solutions outside the agency's core services that offer tangible benefits including guaranteed outcomes, increased flexibility, and advantageous pricing. For more information visit www.apxexchange.com .

