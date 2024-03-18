PremiumMedia360 names Richard Radzik as VP Sales / Agency Solutions, Deepens Expertise in Digital/Linear TV Data Automation

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumMedia360, the industry leader in media data automation solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Richard Radzik as the company's new Vice President Sales / Agency Solutions. This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores PremiumMedia360's commitment to accelerating growth and enhancing partnerships within the media and advertising agency landscape.

With a storied career that spans over three decades in the media and advertising industry, Radzik brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving revenue growth, fostering long-term client relationships, and leading high-performing sales teams. His deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing today's media agencies makes him uniquely qualified to expand the agency footprint for PremiumMedia360's best-in-class solutions for both Digital and Linear media.

Prior to joining PremiumMedia360, Radzik spent the vast part of his career with Kantar/BVS, where he was instrumental in developing innovative sales strategies and initiatives that significantly increased revenue and market share. His strategic vision and passion for leveraging technology to solve complex media buying and planning challenges have been hallmarks of his career.

As VP of Agency Sales, Radzik will focus on expanding the company's footprint in the media industry, introducing its groundbreaking media data automation solutions to a broader audience, and strengthening relationships with key agency partners.

"We are excited to welcome Richard to our executive team," says Robert DeGennaro, CEO of PremiumMedia360. "His extensive experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to automate the media data landscape. With Richard at the helm of our agency sales efforts, we are poised for even greater success."

"I am thrilled to join PremiumMedia360 at such a pivotal time," says Radzik. "The company's mission of transforming media data automation and delivering unparalleled efficiencies and insights to media agencies and their clients is something I have always admired. I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and deliver exceptional value to our agency partners."

About PremiumMedia360:

PremiumMedia360 is the leading provider of media data automation solutions, designed to streamline the data exchange between media agencies and their partners. With its cutting-edge technology and commitment to innovation, PremiumMedia360 is transforming the way media data is managed, processed, and leveraged to drive better decision-making and outcomes for advertisers. For more information, visit www.PremiumMedia360.com

