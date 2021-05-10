PremiumSchools.org Announces Their Choices of The Best Online Community College in Every State for 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Schools ( https://www.premiumschools.org/ ), a primary source of information for quality degree programs, has released its list of The Best Online Community College in Every State in the US. To produce the list, Premium Schools looked at all of the community colleges offering online degrees across the country and made their comparison based on certain criteria.

"We looked at every community college in the nation that offers some online degrees. We then sectioned them by state and compared graduation rates, as well as the average cost of attendance after financial aid was applied," Malcolm Peralty, chief editor of Premium Schools explains on how they came up with the list.

Attending an in-state online community college is beneficial to students simply because it can certainly offer lower costs. As a matter of fact, many states in the U.S. are offering a 100% free college education to first time students within the state they reside. Additionally, a number of community colleges in the country have transfer agreements with other four-year schools. It is another privilege that gives students with outstanding grade point averages (GPA) automatic admission to a bachelor's degree program.

Here's Premium School's list of the best community colleges that offer online courses to meet the needs of students in each state:

Alabama: Snead State Community College, Boaz

Alaska: Alaska Vocational Technical Center, Seward

Arizona: Pima Medical Institute, Phoenix, Mesa, and Tucson

Arkansas: Southern Arkansas University Tech, Camden

California: Unitek College, Fremont, San Francisco, and Hayward

Colorado: Front Range Community College, Westminster

Connecticut: Capital Community College, Hartford

Delaware: Delaware Technical Community College, Georgetown

Florida: Hillsborough Community College, Tampa

Georgia: Georgia Highlands College, Northwest

Hawaii: Hawaii Community College, Hilo

Idaho: College of Western Idaho, Nampa

Illinois: Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, Albany

Indiana: Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis

Iowa: Marshalltown Community College, Marshalltown

Kansas: Cowley County Community College, Arkansas City

Kentucky: Jefferson Community and Technical College, Louisville

Louisiana: Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City

Maine: Kennebec Valley Community College, Fairfield

Maryland: Montgomery College, Rockville

Massachusetts: Bristol Community College, Fall River

Michigan: Kirtland Community College, Grayling

Minnesota: Lake Superior College, Duluth

Mississippi: Hinds Community College, Raymond

Missouri: Jefferson College, Hillsboro

Montana: Dawson Community College, Glendive

Nebraska: Central Community College, Grand Isle

Nevada: Great Basin College, Elko

New Hampshire: Manchester Community College, Manchester

New Jersey: Sussex County Community College, Newton

New Mexico: Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque

New York: Hudson Valley Community College, Troy

North Carolina: Richmond Community College, Hamlet

North Dakota: North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton

Ohio: Sinclair Community College, Dayton

Oklahoma: Tulsa Community College, Tulsa

Oregon: Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton

Pennsylvania: Bucks County Community College, Newton

Rhode Island: Community College of Rhode Island, Warwick

South Carolina: Spartanburg Community College, Spartanburg

South Dakota: Southeast Technical Institute, Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Motlow State Community College, Tullahoma

Texas: South Texas College, McAllen

Utah: Salt Lake Community College, Salt Lake City

Vermont: Landmark College, Putney

Virginia: Southwest Virginia Community College, Cedar Bluff

Washington: Shoreline Community College, Shoreline

West Virginia: Blue Ridge Community College, Martinsburg

Wisconsin: Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Shell Lake

Wyoming: Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne

"Since the expansion of community college systems across America in the 70's and 80's, community colleges have quietly been the unsung heroes of American higher ed", Mr. Peralty stressed. "These schools tend to do a better job of preparing a local workforce in high need areas, for a lower cost, and with the flexibility needed to serve local students, than traditional universities."

