PremiumSchools.org Announces Their Choices of The Best Online Community College in Every State for 2021
May 10, 2021, 08:18 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Schools (https://www.premiumschools.org/), a primary source of information for quality degree programs, has released its list of The Best Online Community College in Every State in the US. To produce the list, Premium Schools looked at all of the community colleges offering online degrees across the country and made their comparison based on certain criteria.
"We looked at every community college in the nation that offers some online degrees. We then sectioned them by state and compared graduation rates, as well as the average cost of attendance after financial aid was applied," Malcolm Peralty, chief editor of Premium Schools explains on how they came up with the list.
Attending an in-state online community college is beneficial to students simply because it can certainly offer lower costs. As a matter of fact, many states in the U.S. are offering a 100% free college education to first time students within the state they reside. Additionally, a number of community colleges in the country have transfer agreements with other four-year schools. It is another privilege that gives students with outstanding grade point averages (GPA) automatic admission to a bachelor's degree program.
Here's Premium School's list of the best community colleges that offer online courses to meet the needs of students in each state:
Alabama: Snead State Community College, Boaz
Alaska: Alaska Vocational Technical Center, Seward
Arizona: Pima Medical Institute, Phoenix, Mesa, and Tucson
Arkansas: Southern Arkansas University Tech, Camden
California: Unitek College, Fremont, San Francisco, and Hayward
Colorado: Front Range Community College, Westminster
Connecticut: Capital Community College, Hartford
Delaware: Delaware Technical Community College, Georgetown
Florida: Hillsborough Community College, Tampa
Georgia: Georgia Highlands College, Northwest
Hawaii: Hawaii Community College, Hilo
Idaho: College of Western Idaho, Nampa
Illinois: Illinois Eastern Community Colleges, Albany
Indiana: Ivy Tech Community College, Indianapolis
Iowa: Marshalltown Community College, Marshalltown
Kansas: Cowley County Community College, Arkansas City
Kentucky: Jefferson Community and Technical College, Louisville
Louisiana: Bossier Parish Community College, Bossier City
Maine: Kennebec Valley Community College, Fairfield
Maryland: Montgomery College, Rockville
Massachusetts: Bristol Community College, Fall River
Michigan: Kirtland Community College, Grayling
Minnesota: Lake Superior College, Duluth
Mississippi: Hinds Community College, Raymond
Missouri: Jefferson College, Hillsboro
Montana: Dawson Community College, Glendive
Nebraska: Central Community College, Grand Isle
Nevada: Great Basin College, Elko
New Hampshire: Manchester Community College, Manchester
New Jersey: Sussex County Community College, Newton
New Mexico: Central New Mexico Community College, Albuquerque
New York: Hudson Valley Community College, Troy
North Carolina: Richmond Community College, Hamlet
North Dakota: North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton
Ohio: Sinclair Community College, Dayton
Oklahoma: Tulsa Community College, Tulsa
Oregon: Blue Mountain Community College, Pendleton
Pennsylvania: Bucks County Community College, Newton
Rhode Island: Community College of Rhode Island, Warwick
South Carolina: Spartanburg Community College, Spartanburg
South Dakota: Southeast Technical Institute, Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Motlow State Community College, Tullahoma
Texas: South Texas College, McAllen
Utah: Salt Lake Community College, Salt Lake City
Vermont: Landmark College, Putney
Virginia: Southwest Virginia Community College, Cedar Bluff
Washington: Shoreline Community College, Shoreline
West Virginia: Blue Ridge Community College, Martinsburg
Wisconsin: Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, Shell Lake
Wyoming: Laramie County Community College, Cheyenne
"Since the expansion of community college systems across America in the 70's and 80's, community colleges have quietly been the unsung heroes of American higher ed", Mr. Peralty stressed. "These schools tend to do a better job of preparing a local workforce in high need areas, for a lower cost, and with the flexibility needed to serve local students, than traditional universities."
About Premium Schools
Premium Schools is a primary provider of information for college degrees or career diplomas on the web. Its main goal is to provide interested students with the right information that can open doors to opportunities to access and pursue their educational and career goals.
For more information about different educational programs and online college degrees, visit www.premiumschools.org.
