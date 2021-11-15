PremiumSchools.org Names The Happiest Colleges in 2021-2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PremiumSchools.org has released an exciting new catalog of The Top 25 Happiest Colleges in 2021-2022 , which provides a comprehensive index of the schools where students are happiest socially, academically, and personally.

You can view the list by following the links above and below:

https://www.premiumschools.org/happiest-colleges/

It is monumentally more difficult to stay motivated, be excited, and succeed as a college student if you are unhappy with your school. A learning environment should invoke inspiration and encouragement, not only regarding the campus itself but the school's educational and financial support systems and resources, as well.

What makes a school a happy place to be, you might ask? Some of the most crucial aspects of college life include time management, mental health, and proper funding. The happiest college students in the country feel greatly supported in these areas. It is at these types of academic institutions where learners feel that their needs are being met, which is precisely what you will find at PremiumSchools.org.

According to the lead researcher and writer, "Speaking from my own experience, going to a school that does not meet your personal, educational, and financial needs can negatively impact your experience drastically. Transferring to a school that did meet my needs was life-changing. Remember to get exactly what you want out of college!"

Below we have listed the schools that have made our list:

Princeton University - Princeton, NJ

- Brown University - Providence, RI

- Vanderbilt University - Nashville, TN

- College of William and Mary - Williamsburg, VA

- Kansas State University - Manhattan, KS

- The University of Iowa - Iowa City, IA

- Fairfield University - Fairfield, CT

- University of California, Berkeley - Berkeley, CA

- Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University - Blacksburg, VA

- Clemson University - Clemson, SC

- Rice University - Houston, TX

- Auburn University - Auburn, AL

- Florida State University - Tallahassee, FL

- Dartmouth University - Hanover, NH

University of Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, PA

- Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD

- Duke University - Durham, NC

- Yale University - New Haven, CT

- University of Notre Dame - Notre Dame, IN

- Washington College - Chestertown, MD

College - University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

- Pennsylvania State University - University Park , PA

, PA Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

- Columbia University - New York City , NY

- , NY University of North Alabama - Florence, AL

The researchers, writers, and editors at PremiumSchools.org utilize only the most well-respected academic and journalistic resources to compile every list and ranking. The schools selected for this catalog were chosen according to a strict set of happiness criteria pertaining to financial and academic resources, campus and surroundings, and statistics reflecting student satisfaction. Readers can learn more about the selection process by navigating to the methodology section of the website.

