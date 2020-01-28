Prenatal Omega-3s Done Right

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omega-3 fatty acids have long been hailed by nutritional science as a vital part of any supplement regimen. Omega-3s also play an important role when taken during pregnancy to help with the development of the baby's brain and eye tissue.

Though the nutritional benefits are essential for early child development, as well as being an important part of overall nutrition for adults, the human body relies on external sources to get the necessary amount of Omega-3. The most common sources are fish and flaxseed, both of which can be difficult to eat in abundance while pregnant. Omega-rich fish oil is most commonly taken as liquid-filled capsules, which have to be broken down before the fish oil is absorbed.

The omega-3 fatty acid derived from fish oil is extremely nutrient-dense because it contains both Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA). These acids work together to create the main structural components of brain tissue, organ tissue, skin cells, and the cells that make up the human eye.

Getting a high enough dose of Omega-3 can be difficult since many forms of Omega-3 fish oil come with a fishy smell or after-taste that can be unpleasant during the more nauseous stages of pregnancy. And adding another pill to a long list of prenatal supplements can seem daunting.

Breakthrough supplemental health company, Optimega is changing the way people consume their daily dose of Omega-3's. Optimega's 2.5oz Omega Shots™ are drinkable, fruit-flavored shots with no unpleasant aftertaste, that deliver an impressive 1000mg of Omega-3's - per shot. Taking supplements in a liquid form increases bioavailability, which means more nutrients are absorbed into the body ready to use.

People who have difficulty swallowing pills or can't get over the smell of fish oil, have typically been out of luck when it comes to getting the best source of Omega-3s. This is why Optimega's shots are a unique and effective option for conveniently taking a daily dose of fish oil based Omega-3. Besides their popular prenatal Omega Shot™, Optimega also has an entire line-up of specifically formulated Omega-3 shots for a variety of nutritional needs, from Omega Shots™ Daily Support for a daily boost, to Omega Shots™ Sport to help bolster post-workout recovery time.

Optimega makes it easy and accessible to take Omega-3s either for prenatal support or daily use. There has never been a more palatable way to take Omega-3 supplements.

