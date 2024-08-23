Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market to Grow by USD 305.7 Million (2024-2028) as More Gynecologists Recommend Them, AI Driving Market Changes - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global prenatal vitamin supplements market size is estimated to grow by USD 305.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.45% during the forecast period. Increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing promotion of prenatal vitamin supplements. However, misconceptions associated with prenatal vitamin supplements poses a challenge. Key market players include Abbott Laboratories, Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, PlusPlus Lifesciences LLP, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., and West Coast Pharmaceuticals.

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 305.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pharmavite LLC, PlusPlus Lifesciences LLP, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., and West Coast Pharmaceuticals

Market Driver

The prenatal vitamin supplement market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing number of pregnancies each year. Proper nutrition during pregnancy is essential for the healthy development of babies, and prenatal vitamins play a crucial role in ensuring this need is met. Recent research suggests that the benefits of prenatal vitamins extend beyond pregnancy, impacting long-term adult health. However, many pregnant women neglect their nutritional requirements. Charitable organizations like Vitamin Angels are taking action to address this issue by increasing access to prenatal multivitamins for over 45 million women annually by 2030. This initiative aims to improve birth outcomes and save newborn lives on a global scale, contributing positively to the prenatal vitamin supplement market's growth.

The prenatal vitamin supplements market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on fetal development and pregnancy health. Expectant mothers seek to ensure they receive essential nutrients for their growing baby, leading to a rise in demand for prenatal vitamin formulations in the form of tablets, capsules, powders, and liquids. Health-conscious consumers prefer non-GMO, organic, vegan options free from artificial additives. Maternal age, healthcare awareness, and preventive healthcare are key trends driving market growth. Sedentary and stressful lifestyles increase the need for proper medication and a healthy diet. Essential vitamins and minerals, such as folic acid, iron, and calcium, are crucial for preventing birth defects and addressing health issues. Obstetricians and health organizations promote campaigns for institutional delivery, immunization, and prenatal care. The OTC segment is expected to dominate the market due to its accessibility and affordability.

Market Challenges

Prenatal vitamin supplements play a crucial role in providing essential vitamins and minerals to pregnant women. However, several misconceptions surround these supplements, which may hinder the growth of the prenatal vitamin supplements market. Contrary to belief, prenatal vitamins do not replace a healthy diet but rather enhance it. They should be taken alongside nutritious foods for optimal benefits. Another common misconception is that prenatal vitamins should only be consumed before pregnancy. In reality, expecting mothers can begin taking these supplements at any stage of gestation for added nutrition. Debunking these misconceptions is essential to promote the importance of prenatal vitamin supplements and foster market expansion.

The Prenatal Vitamin Supplements market is thriving due to the increasing health awareness among pregnant women. Calcium, Iron, and Folic acid are key ingredients, addressing Anemia and ensuring the child's growth. Challenges include varying preferences - Tablets, Capsules, Gummies, or Liquids. Shelf life and swallowing issues are concerns. Vegan-friendly and plant-based alternatives are essential for specific demographics. Urban areas have higher market penetration, but Rural areas present growth opportunities. Offline markets include Pharmacies and Drug stores, while Online market, E-commerce, and Online retailers offer discounts and special offers. Digestive problems like Nausea, Constipation, and Essential Fatty Acids are addressed through various forms. Direct Selling and Online Retail cater to pregnant women in their Childbearing age, addressing Nutrient deficiency and Birth abnormalities. Teen pregnancy, Internet penetration, Postanal lactation, and Health awareness also influence market trends.

Segment Overview

This prenatal vitamin supplements market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Conventional retail channels

1.2 Direct selling and e-retailing Form Factor 2.1 Powder

2.2 Liquid

2.3 Capsules

2.4 Gummies Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Conventional retail channels- Prenatal vitamin supplements are essential nutritional supplements taken by pregnant women to support a healthy pregnancy. These supplements contain essential vitamins and minerals, including folic acid, iron, and calcium, which are crucial for fetal development. The market for prenatal vitamins is growing due to increasing awareness of the importance of prenatal health and nutrition. Companies are offering various forms of supplements, such as gummies and tablets, to cater to diverse consumer preferences. The market is competitive, with key players focusing on product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution networks to gain a larger market share.

Research Analysis

Prenatal vitamin supplements are essential for expectant mothers to ensure the proper development of their baby. A healthy diet may not always provide all the necessary essential vitamins and minerals required during pregnancy. Factors such as sedentary and stressful lifestyles can further increase the need for these supplements. Prenatal vitamins contain essential vitamins and minerals like folic acid, iron, calcium, and essential fatty acids that are crucial for fetal development and maternal health. Birth defects and health issues can result from deficiencies in these nutrients. Obstetricians often recommend prenatal vitamins to ensure adequate intake. Prenatal vitamins come in various forms, including capsules, tablets, and gummies. Direct selling and online retail have made these supplements easily accessible to pregnant women. Look for non-GMO and organic formulations for added safety and peace of mind. Proper prenatal care and a balanced diet should always be the priority, with supplements serving as a complement to a healthy lifestyle.

Market Research Overview

Prenatal vitamin supplements are essential for pregnant women to ensure the proper development of the fetus. A healthy diet and regular medication are important, but sedentary and stressful lifestyles can lead to nutrient deficiencies. Prenatal vitamins contain essential vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, and folic acid to prevent birth defects and health issues. Obstetricians and health organizations recommend prenatal vitamins to expectant mothers, especially in urban and rural areas. These supplements come in various forms, including tablets, capsules, gummies, and liquids, with long shelf lives and easy swallowing. Vegan-friendly and plant-based alternatives are available for health-conscious consumers. The prenatal vitamin market includes offline sales through pharmacies and drug stores, as well as online sales through e-commerce and online retailers. Discounts, special offers, and home delivery are common promotional strategies. Common side effects include nausea, constipation, and digestive problems. Essential fatty acids and other nutrients are also important during pregnancy, and some formulations include capsules, tablets, gummies, powders, or prenatal care powders. Preventive healthcare and maternal nutrition are key considerations during childbearing age, with a focus on fetal development and pregnancy health. Non-GMO, organic, and vegan options are popular, as are formulations free of artificial additives. The OTC segment dominates the market, with direct selling and online retail also growing in popularity. Teen pregnancy, healthcare awareness, and internet penetration are key trends driving market growth. Postanal lactation and immunization are also important areas of focus for prenatal vitamin supplements.

