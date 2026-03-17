Prendio and BioProcure Appoint Life Sciences Technology Leader Larry Birch as Chief Executive Officer

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prendio and BioProcure, leading providers of procurement and financial management solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the appointment of Laurence (Larry) Birch as Chief Executive Officer. Birch will lead the company's next phase of growth as it expands its technology platform and services supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Prendio and BioProcure provide a specialized combination of procurement software, financial workflow tools, and supplier network solutions designed specifically for life sciences organizations. Together, the companies offer a unique hybrid of high-touch service and high-tech software that helps research-driven organizations streamline purchasing, improve financial visibility, and operate more efficiently.

The platform currently supports hundreds of emerging and mid-stage biotechnology companies across the United States, managing billions of dollars in research and operating spend and helping innovative startups extend their cash runway through strategic supplier relationships.

"Biotech companies are operating in an increasingly complex environment where capital efficiency, transparency, and speed are critical," said Birch. "Prendio and BioProcure have built a powerful platform that connects life sciences companies with the tools, suppliers, and financial infrastructure they need to operate effectively. I'm excited to work with the team to expand our capabilities and continue building solutions that help our customers bring new therapies to patients faster."

Birch brings decades of leadership experience across life sciences, technology-enabled services, and private equity-backed growth companies. Throughout his career, he has advised and led organizations serving the biotechnology ecosystem, helping scale platforms that support research, development, and commercialization.

"Larry brings a unique combination of strategic perspective, industry experience, and leadership," said Phil Molner, Managing Partner of Primus Capital and board member of Prendio. "We are confident he will continue to advance the value Prendio and BioProcure deliver to the life sciences community, helping the life sciences community enhance the quality, speed, and cost effectiveness of their research operations."

As CEO, Birch will focus on expanding the company's technology platform, deepening relationships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers, and developing new solutions that help life sciences organizations manage purchasing, financial operations, and supplier relationships more effectively.

For more than two decades, biotechnology companies have relied on Prendio and BioProcure to modernize procurement and financial operations. By combining specialized software, curated supplier networks, and life sciences expertise, the companies help research-driven organizations simplify purchasing, improve financial control, and accelerate scientific progress.

About Prendio

Prendio is a cloud-based procure-to-pay platform designed specifically for biotechnology and life sciences organizations. The platform enables companies to manage purchasing, approvals, suppliers, and financial workflows in a streamlined environment tailored to research-driven teams.

About BioProcure

BioProcure is a group purchasing organization serving the biotechnology industry, helping companies access preferred supplier pricing, simplify procurement and accounts payable processes, and reduce operating costs while accelerating research and development.

SOURCE Prendio-BioProcure