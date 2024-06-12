Prendio-BioProcure and Portal Innovations Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Life Science Innovation

BOSTON, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prendio-BioProcure, a leading procurement platform tailored for the biotech industry, and Portal Innovations, a premier venture development engine focused on life sciences, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating innovation and growth in the life science sector.

This collaboration brings together Prendio-BioProcure's robust procurement solutions with Portal Innovations' deep expertise in nurturing and scaling life science startups. By combining forces, the partnership will provide early-stage biotech companies with streamlined access to the essential tools and resources they need to advance their groundbreaking work.

Prendio-BioProcure's innovative procurement platform offers life science companies a comprehensive and efficient way to manage their purchasing needs, ensuring compliance, cost savings, and operational efficiency with financial controls and reporting. Portal Innovations, known for its commitment to fostering the next generation of life science companies, provides startups with critical resources including lab space, funding, and business development support. As part of this partnership, member companies of Portal Innovations will receive special pricing on subscriptions to Prendio-BioProcure's procure-to-pay platform.

"Portal is excited to be able to offer discounted memberships to Prendio-BioProcure where our members will have access to a one stop shop where they can easily price compare and track shipments. We understand the importance of ensuring our members are as capital efficient as possible and we hope this new offering will enable our members to more efficiently and cost effectively make purchasing decisions to support their scientific process," said Yuan Zhang, Senior Director of Scientific Operations and Strategy at Portal Innovations.

"We are thrilled to partner with Portal Innovations, a company that shares our commitment to driving progress in the life science industry. This partnership allows us to provide an unparalleled level of support to early-stage companies, helping them to navigate the complexities of procurement and focus on their innovative research. Together, we can accelerate the pace of scientific discovery and bring transformative solutions to market faster," said Eric Meizlish, CEO of Prendio-BioProcure.

Through this partnership, Prendio-BioProcure and Portal Innovations will jointly support life science innovators by offering integrated services that enhance procurement processes, reduce time-to-market, and enable scientists and entrepreneurs to focus on their core research and development activities.

About Prendio-BioProcure:

Prendio-BioProcure is a specialized procurement platform designed exclusively for the biotech industry. With a user-friendly interface and advanced features, Prendio-BioProcure streamlines the purchasing process, ensuring compliance and efficiency. Prendio-BioProcure is an affordable, intuitive, and scalable solution designed to accelerate the progress of life science teams everywhere. For more information, visit www.prendio.com and www.bioprocure.com.

About Portal Innovations:

Portal Innovations is a premier venture development engine that bridges scientific ideation in life sciences, medtech and bioinformatics through commercial proof of concept by delivering seed capital, specialized equipment and lab space and management expertise to high-potential early-stage companies. For more information visit https://www.portalinnovations.com/.

SOURCE Prendio-BioProcure