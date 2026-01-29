Prenosis Announces $20M BARDA Contract and $20M Series A Financing Round, Advancing Mission to Deliver Integrated Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Latest fundraising efforts accelerate further innovation in biology-based diagnostics and therapeutics for critical care conditions

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis, a biology-based technology company delivering integrated diagnostics and therapeutics, announced today two major milestones: completion of its Series A Financing Round, and a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a component of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The combined funding from private investors and BARDA will support commercial delivery of Prenosis' AI-based diagnostic tools, clinical trial enrollment, algorithm development and validation, and regulatory advancement. It will also support expansion of Prenosis' precision medicine platform for additional critical care applications, including sepsis, pneumonia, acute heart failure (AHF), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute kidney injury (AKI).

Bobby Reddy, Jr., PhD, Prenosis CEO and co-founder explains, "Because of these investments, we are well-positioned to advance the development of biology-driven solutions that can transform outcomes for patients facing the most critical conditions."

Prenosis raised $20 million in a private financing round led by PACE Healthcare Capital, with premier co-investors including UC Investments, UCI Health Ventures, the Labcorp Venture Fund, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), and Carle Health. This financing will continue to support the commercial delivery of Prenosis' Sepsis ImmunoScore®, the first FDA-authorized AI diagnostic tool for sepsis.

"Sepsis kills more people annually than all cancers combined. It is difficult to diagnose and treat in a timely manner, plaguing patients, providers, and payers," explains Julia Monfrini Peev, PACE Healthcare Capital Managing Partner. "Sepsis ImmunoScore is the first product among a suite of precision medicine tools Prenosis is developing to reliably inform and empower critical care providers. PACE is excited for the deployment this round supports and the continued pipeline development it enables."

In addition, the $20 million BARDA contract, awarded under the Type to Treat Program will support pivotal studies to advance the development of a comprehensive precision medicine platform. The cornerstone of the BARDA-funded project is a randomized controlled trial that will enroll approximately 800 patients with severe respiratory infection to evaluate corticosteroid therapy using Prenosis' artificial intelligence steroids companion diagnostic. The study will test the diagnostic tool's ability to identify patients most likely to benefit from corticosteroid treatment, potentially improving outcomes while reducing unnecessary therapy and its associated risks.

Prenosis will also integrate its Immunix™ platform in up to 40 of the top academic medical centers across the U.S., forming a powerful, first-of-its-kind precision medicine clinical trial network, which will enable rapid identification and availability of patients with specific biological profiles for therapeutic clinical trials.

"This program marks a significant milestone in our innovative approach to treating critical conditions like sepsis, ARDS, AKI, and AHF," says Carlos Lopez-Espina, SVP of Research and Development at Prenosis. "By combining AI-driven diagnostics with targeted therapeutics, we're identifying which patients will benefit most from specific interventions, moving beyond one-size-fits-all protocols to deliver personalized care."

This announcement builds on a continued series of strategic partnerships and accolades for Chicago-based Prenosis, including innovation awards from Chicago Innovation, TIME, and Fast Company for Sepsis ImmunoScore, and a commercial distribution agreement with Roche.

This project has been supported in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50125C00016.

About Prenosis, Inc.

Prenosis, Inc. is a biology-based technology company redefining the standard of care for critical conditions. We believe healthcare should not follow a one-size-fits-all model. Instead, our mission is to tailor healthcare to each patient's biology through the creation and delivery of integrated diagnostics and therapeutics. We use deep data and AI to build tools that augment clinical diagnosis of critical conditions based on each patient's unique biological profile. Unlike other AI-driven diagnostics, we go further by developing therapies that help providers deliver personalized care. Our Immunix™ platform powers the development of a variety of AI-based diagnostics, including Sepsis ImmunoScore ®, the first FDA-authorized AI diagnostic tool for sepsis. At Prenosis, we see people differently. For more information, visit us at prenosis.com or find us on LinkedIn .

