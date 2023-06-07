Prenosis Inc. Receives BARDA Contract to Study Utility of Its Sepsis Diagnostic Tool

The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is a pathogen-agnostic, host-based digital diagnostic that uses Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) to predict sepsis based on a combination of clinical parameters and protein biomarkers

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prenosis Inc., an artificial intelligence company enabling precision medicine in acute care, announced today it has been awarded a contract from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a component of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), a U.S. government agency.

Prenosis has built a large, rapidly growing dataset and biobank from patients with sepsis and other infections. By leveraging its proprietary dataset and AI/ML techniques, Prenosis is creating precision medicine solutions, starting with a sepsis diagnostic tool. Prenosis' Sepsis ImmunoScore™ intends to enable true precision medicine for infection in hospitals.

Sepsis kills more people worldwide than all cancers combined1. Early identification of patients at risk of sepsis is critical to administer timely interventions that improve patient outcomes, but doing so is challenging. The Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is a pathogen-agnostic, host-based digital diagnostic (HBD) that uses clinical parameters and protein biomarkers to assess a patient's risk of sepsis within 24 hours. In a hospital environment, the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ integrates seamlessly into clinical workflow: (1) a patient enters a hospital or emergency department, (2) if an infection is suspected, a physician orders the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ test, (3) using deep biological profiling, the Prenosis AI analyzes the patient's biology, and, (4) the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ appears on a screen within the hospital's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) and provides actionable insights to enable optimized and personalized care for the patient.

Demonstrating the clinical utility of the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ is a key next step toward widespread deployment and adoption of the product subsequent to future FDA approval. The BARDA award will support an implementation study at three hospitals that will demonstrate deployment in a live hospital environment, and assess that the Sepsis ImmunoScore™ assists with clinical decisions and improves patient outcomes.

"Understanding and treating patients at risk of deterioration due to infection is a significant challenge in hospitals," said Bobby Reddy, Jr., Ph.D, Prenosis CEO and Co-Founder. "With our proprietary biobank and dataset, we can help physicians better identify and treat sepsis. Through this award, we will demonstrate the promise of the Sepsis ImmunoScore™, one of our AI powered digital diagnostics built using our biobank and dataset, to assist clinicians with decision making to improve patient care."

In partnership with over ten U.S. hospitals, Prenosis developed its core resource, a large dataset and biobank for infection in acute care. The platform combines biomarker and clinical data for patients suspected of infection, housing over 70,000 plasma or serum samples from over 17,000 patients. Prenosis generates deep biological profiles of each patient by measuring critical sepsis biomarkers in its Biological Safety Level 2 lab in Chicago. Prenosis also curates a dataset of dense time series data from each of these patients' EMR, including demographics, vitals, lab results, interventions, outcomes, and many other parameters.

The BARDA award builds on a recent string of strategic partnerships and accolades for Chicago-based Prenosis, including the announcement of PACE Healthcare Capital's investment bringing Prenosis' total funding to $20 million, being named a finalist in the 2022 Hearst Health Prize, being selected as part of the MedTech Innovator 2021 Showcase, being named the #2 Medtech Startup of 2021 by MDDI, and being asked to present its research at scientific and industry meetings, including the 2022 annual meetings for the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the American Association for Clinical Chemistry, the American Thoracic Society, and TEDx.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50123C00019.

About Prenosis

Prenosis is a health tech innovator devoted to ushering in a new era of precision medicine in acute care. Its Immunix™ precision diagnostics and evidence generation platform leverages machine learning algorithms trained on deep biological data and broad clinical data designed to capture and illuminate the complex health states of patients more holistically. Its proprietary dataset is one of the largest and fastest-growing hybrid biomarker-clinical datasets for sepsis care.

