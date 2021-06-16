Prentice4M Announces 4M City Club, creating 15-minute neighborhood in Ann Arbor

4M City Club is located across the street from the recently launched 4M co-living and coworking campus at 830 Henry St., further developing the South Ann Arbor 15-minute neighborhood and leaning into the concept that one should be able to meet their needs or desires within a 15-minute walk, bike, or shuttle ride from home. Prentice4M has been developing lifestyle assets in Ann Arbor for nearly a decade, blending the perfect balance of space, style, cost and convenience in their projects.

"We are proud to continue our investment in this amazing neighborhood with the launch of 4M City Club," said Margaret Poscher, CEO and co-founder of Prentice4M. "This was a natural next step for us as we add to this 15-minute ecosystem."

Additionally, Prentice4M is a contributing financial and infrastructure partner in the recently announced May Mobility pilot . The 4M City Club location is on the designated service route and will connect the South Ann Arbor location with other key destinations in town.

A New Way to Work and Play

Synecdoche Design Studio of Ann Arbor, an award-winning architecture and design firm, has been selected to reimagine the 4M City Club space.

"We're excited to be a part of this project as it really allows us to lean into the concept of adaptive reuse," said Lisa Sauve, CEO and Principal, Synecdoche Design Studio. "Our goal is to reinvent the existing space and create a unique and flexible environment that builds on Lucky's legacy as a community hub connecting the neighborhoods and corridors that surround it."

4M City Club will offer more than 25,000 square feet of modern co-working space as well as indoor and outdoor flex spaces designed to serve as a gathering place for those who live, work and play in the community.

Additional features of the development include:

Commissary at 4M City Club – a commercial kitchen with five regional chefs preparing food for take-out (pick up or delivery) and available for coworking guests and members on site.

City Club – a commercial kitchen with five regional chefs preparing food for take-out (pick up or delivery) and available for coworking guests and members on site. Lucky's BAR at 4M City Club – with a nod to the history of the space, Lucky's will be a full-service bar, serving craft cocktails, beer and wine; an early morning barista service is planned

City Club – with a nod to the history of the space, Lucky's will be a full-service bar, serving craft cocktails, beer and wine; an early morning barista service is planned The Market at 4M City Club – offering grab and go prepared foods and other delights as well as retail sales of beer and wine

"This space has always been an important part of the neighborhood," said Poscher. "We're looking forward to building on its legacy as we reimagine this community hub."

About Prentice 4M

Established in 2012, Prentice 4M is a premier Operator of Lifestyle Assets which are created through the alchemy of space, cost, style and convenience. 4M provides flexibility and bespoke services to enhance living, working and socializing, creating a foundational sense of purpose based on the experiences 4M develops.

Learn more at www.4MCityClub.com

SOURCE Prentice4M