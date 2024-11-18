PREP Securities Solidifies Distribution Team with the Addition of Three Senior Sales Professionals

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PREP Securities, LLC, the broker-dealer affiliate of PREP Property Group, announced today that the firm has added to its distribution team with the addition of several senior professionals. PREP Securities manages the selling group of third-party broker-dealer firms that raise capital for offerings sponsored by PREP Property Group.

Joining PREP Securities in October was Angela Clakley, associate vice president, internal sales for PREP's Central and Midwest territories. Angela brings over three decades of experience in financial services, including nearly two decades specifically in the alternative investments corner of the industry with stints at Hines, Hartman and Legendary Capital. Angela is partnered with Regional Vice President Bill Auble. "We're thrilled to welcome Angela to PREP Securities. Her extensive wholesaling experience with real estate-related products has her well prepared to hit the ground running in our Central and Midwest region," said Tim Brennan, PREP's head of fund management.

Arriving at PREP earlier in the year was the external/internal wholesaling team of Mark Wander, regional vice president, and Reggie Cabral, associate vice president, internal sales. Mark arrived at PREP with several decades of experience in retail securities services and wholesaling various financial products, including more than two decades in the alternative investment space focused on real estate. Reggie has more than two decades of registered experience in the financial services industry, with more than 15 years of that in real estate-related alternative investments. Mark and Reggie cover the Eastern territories for PREP.

About PREP Property Group

PREP Property Group is a vertically integrated real estate company founded by Michael C. Phillips, co-founder of Phillips Edison & Company, and built on the foundations of Phillips Edison's strategic and net lease real estate divisions that were spun out in 2015. PREP is focused on transforming retail real estate by repositioning lifestyle centers, power centers and enclosed malls that are undermanaged, capital starved, poorly merchandised and or distressed. PREP's Net Lease division seeks to acquire well-located, single tenant net leased retail properties from non-institutional sellers throughout the United States. The team aims to acquire a diverse mix of tenant credit, uses, and geographies including auto parts, convenience stores, pharmacies, casual dining, quick service restaurants, banks, dollar stores, and medical uses in active retail markets. PREP's investors benefit from its fully integrated operating platform for acquisitions, dispositions, development, redevelopment, leasing and property management. The focus of PREP's Net Lease division is to identify sites with strong real estate fundamentals and improve the leases, terms or creditworthiness creating value in the assets and the portfolio. For more information, please visit www.preppg.com.

PREP Securities, LLC is the broker-dealer affiliate of PREP Property Group. PREP Securities, member SIPC, is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC, FINRA and all states.

