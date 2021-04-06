Prepackaged Fresh Produce Sales Soar Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

CLEVELAND, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group analysis projects US sales of fresh produce packaging to grow 3.7% per year to nearly $7 billion in 2024, as demand continues to rise among both consumers and foodservice establishments for produce sold in some form of packaging – including pouches, bags, and rigid plastic containers.

Among the key drivers of growth will be increasing sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) salads, as well as pre-cut produce such as apple slices, melon spears, and carrot sticks – which are typically sold in clamshells, cups, and other plastic containers. Sales of these and other prepackaged fresh produce have soared during the pandemic due to:

surging grocery sales – including more packaging-intensive online grocery orders – as consumers began eating out far less and cooking in way more

increased concerns about the safety of loose bulk-bin items that have been handled by others in stores

rising demand for convenience foods, including RTE produce, which require minimal or no prep before consumption, unlike their unpackaged counterparts, which often need to be washed, peeled, and/or chopped

Produce Plastic Container Sales Rose 5% in 2020, Boosted by Rising Demand for RTE Produce

Sales of plastic containers increased 5% in 2020, the biggest gain of the main produce packaging types – boosted by their intensive use with RTE produce. The sharp increase recorded in organic produce sales further bolstered plastic container demand, as these premium brands tend to employ value-added rigid packaging for product differentiation purposes, whereas non-organic brands tend to employ bags or pillow pouches due to their lower cost.

Through 2024, sales of plastic containers are expected to outpace those for all other major packaging categories, as clamshells and other plastic containers continue to supplant commodity bags and pillow pouches due to their good protective and display properties.

Want to Learn More?

Fresh Produce Packaging is now available from the Freedonia Group. This study analyzes the US market for produce packaging. Historical data (2009, 2014, and 2019) and forecasts for 2024 are presented for produce packaging demand in current US dollars (including inflation) by product and application.

Products covered include the following:

retail-ready and other corrugated boxes (regular slotted containers, full telescoping boxes, boxes with cut-outs for display purposes, open-top tray-style boxes, fold-over gift boxes, bulk bins, and display ready boxes)

plastic containers (clamshells, tubs, cups, bowls, square &and rectangular two-piece containers, and pails, domed containers, lidded buckets)

bags, including bag liners (e.g., plastic mesh, paper, textile)

flexible packaging (bags, pouches, plastic film)pouches (pillow and stand-up

plastic containers (clamshells, tubs, cups, bowls, square & rectangular two-piece containers, and pails)

trays and platters (including molded pulp, rigid plastic, expanded polystyrene foam, and paperboard types)

baskets, punnets, and tills

other products, including rigid plastic containers (RPCs), plastic film, foam boxes, wood crates, folding cartons, sleeves, dividers, tissue paper, and ventilation pads

Demand is also discussed by produce applications:

fresh vegetables & salad – salad, tomatoes, potatoes, onions, lettuce, carrots, mushrooms, celery, broccoli, cucumbers, spinach and greens, sweet corn, sweet potatoes

fresh fruit – berries, apples, citrus, melons, grapes, avocados, bananas, cherries, kiwis, peaches, pears, pineapples

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

[email protected]

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

