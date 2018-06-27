Prepaid Card Programs 2018: BIN Sponsorship and the Benefits for Financial Institutions - The Market Opportunity for Banks and Credit Unions

This report outlines the basics of BIN sponsorship of prepaid card programs from the perspective of the financial institution providing the bank identification number that is necessary to connect to the major card brand networks and serve in effect as issuer of a prepaid card.

The report defines the BIN sponsor's role in the prepaid card value chain, responsibilities, ways to make money from BIN sponsorship, and the market scope.



The report focuses on the many connections the BIN sponsor/issuer must have and maintain for a prepaid card program and identifies the party responsible for each portion of the transaction, areas of concern, and items to consider before becoming a BIN sponsor.



Prepaid BIN sponsorship is poised to once again be of interest for issuing banks and credit unions as prepaid debit functionality propels the financial services industry forward. Almost every new product, feature, or functionality brought to market by fintech firms runs on a prepaid debit card platform, due to open networks and the use of application programming interfaces (APIs). The key to being a successful prepaid BIN sponsor is to follow the regulations and have continued and frequent oversight of the programs sponsored.



Key Highlights



Prepaid cards can serve as a source of new revenue for financial institutions.

The proliferation of financial technology (fintech) firms with new product offerings is fueling a need for BIN sponsors of prepaid cards.

Now is a good time for banks and credit unions to look at options in the prepaid industry: The vast majority of new financial services products are built on a prepaid debit platform, the economy is growing, and prepaid program managers still want to have a variety of issuers to diversify their risks.

Financial institutions' primary functions in a prepaid program are to provide regulatory and network oversight while delivering access to major payment networks and settling transactions for all the parties in the prepaid value chain.

Risk management is a major concern for BIN-sponsoring financial institutions, so they must establish policies and procedures to avoid unnecessary and unmanageable risks.

Financial institutions earn income in prepaid by charging fees to program managers for the services they provide. They must make sure they are sufficiently compensated not only for the operational work they perform but for the risks entailed.

Companies Mentioned



Ace Cash Express

American Express

Discover

Green Dot

Mastercard

Netspend

Simon Malls

Visa

Wal-Mart

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 BIN Sponsorship of Prepaid Card Programs

Roles and Responsibilities of the BIN Sponsor

3 The Market Opportunity for Banks and Credit Unions

Ways to Enter the BIN Sponsorship Business

4 Understanding the Prepaid Value Chain



5 The Financial Institution's Job as a BIN Sponsor



6 A BIN Sponsor's Duties

Initial Due Diligence

Integration

Ongoing Operational Activities

Relationship Management

7 Processors and Other Vendors

Card Manufacturers and Fulfillment Houses

Customer Service

Information Technology

Establishing Risk Policy and Procedures

8 Operational Procedures

Contracts and Agreements

Personnel Infrastructure

Compliance Policy and Procedures

Risk Review

Negative Balance Risk

BIN Set-up

Settlement

9 Where the Revenues and Income Come From

Revenue Sources

Pass-through Expenses

Fees Charged to the Program Manager

10 Conclusions

Learnings and Considerations as You Start This Journey

References

