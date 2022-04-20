PREPARATION FOR GLOBAL WAVE OF CLIMATE ACTION SUPPORTED PHILANTHROPICALLY BY CLIMATE EMERGENCY FUND

In a philanthropic breakthrough, CEF Invested $1.3M in grants to 19 groups, including Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and Just Stop Oil, whose Protests Are Already Underway Around the World

"Don't Look Up" Director and Academy Award Winner Adam McKay Donated $250,000 to Climate Emergency Fund to Support the Movement

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) announced a global wave of nonviolent civil resistance, to capture the world's attention, put relentless pressure on governments and inspire a surge of climate activism around the world.

The Spring Uprising includes activists in 25 countries across five continents. Their actions and protests, including those by Scientist Rebellion, which included 1,000 scientists taking direct action in 25 countries, and Just Stop Oil, which is advocating for no new investments in oil and gas, have already been effective at raising public awareness about the existential threat the climate crisis poses for humanity and the whole living world.

CEF also announced it received a $250,000 pledge from "Don't Look Up" Director, Academy Award winner and climate activist Adam McKay.

"We're seeing overwhelming evidence of just how urgent the climate crisis is and that it is happening right now, not in 20, 30 or 50 years' time. The Climate Emergency Fund supports brave, risk-taking organizations that help provide the kind of timely approach that we need to create genuine breakthroughs. I'm in awe of their activism and that of all the groups they support," said McKay.

CEF was formed at the intersection of philanthropy and climate activism to focus funding on boldest groups, demanding transformative as opposed to incremental change. CEF funds the most impactful climate activists working to disrupt the status quo, inspire others and force change. Through a proven and scalable venture philanthropy model the CEF invests in emerging organizations with transformative visions that are too often underfunded. CEF's grants focus on funding high-stakes actions, protests and the recruitment and training of activists who take part in strategic, disciplined, non-violent civil resistance.

"These brave activists are putting everything on the line in order to wake up the public and push our leaders to pursue transformation, not reform. They are also using a historically validated, highly effective strategy. They deserve our support," said Margaret Klein Salamon, Executive Director of CEF.

Since its founding in 2019, its approach to climate activism has driven breakthrough results. For example, CEF was the lead institutional funder of the Climate Emergency Declaration campaign which led to more than 2,000 national and local governments declaring a climate emergency.

"It's beyond time to reckon with the reality that traditional channels for climate action have not delivered the results we need. These brave climate activists are stepping up to try to spark action to preserve a livable planet and fight for our collective future. They deserve our gratitude and support, "said Aileen Getty and Rory Kennedy, CEF co-founders.

A full list of CEF-funded organizations participating in the Spring Uprising include:

More information about Climate Emergency Fund can found online here: https://www.climateemergencyfund.org/

About Climate Emergency Fund

Climate Emergency Fund (CEF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit supporting the activists who are transforming climate politics. CEF funds young, ultra-ambitious organizations and activists who tell the truth about the climate emergency, disrupt normalcy, organize powerful protests, and demand transformative change. CEF deploys strategic grant making as part of a proven and scalable mode. CEF stands with the activists who put everything on the line to protect humanity and the living world. Learn more at www.climateemergencyfund.org

