Preparation is the Key to Homeownership in 2022 says Liberty

Head of Consumer Communications Heidi Armstrong says that January provides a great opportunity for prospective home buyers to assess how ready they are, and plan to fill any gaps. "To give your home loan application the best chance of approval, there's some necessary groundwork that you can do. And, with a record number of properties sold in Australia in 2021 – and in record time – a little preparation could go a long way this year."

Checking on borrowing power and reviewing credit scores is a good first step, as this will give you an indication of what options might be available.



For those who may have lower credit scores or are self-employed, a free-thinking non-bank like Liberty can offer a range of home loan solutions tailored to each customer's unique circumstances.



By rolling your debts into one easy to manage repayment, some lenders may consider your application more favorably. If you're unsure whether a debt consolidation home loan is suitable for you, contact a broker.



With expert knowledge about a range of lenders and products, a mortgage broker, such as a Liberty Adviser can help borrowers to navigate the application process.



A Liberty Adviser will also be aware of any home loan grants that you may be eligible for.

"Remember, a rejected application will show on your credit file and it can be a red flag on future applications," said Mrs Armstrong. "So you want to get it right the first time."



