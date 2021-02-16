Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size Worth $17.26 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Feb 16, 2021, 05:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028. High demand for monoclonal antibodies, coupled with the growing adoption of preparative chromatographic techniques in the bioprocessing industry, is anticipated to boost the revenue growth in the market over the forecast period.
Key suggestions from the report:
- By product, process chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing research activities and adoption of automated systems in the field of biopharmaceuticals
- On the basis of type, the liquid chromatographic segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high demand for preparative HPLC in the therapeutic development process
- Based on end use, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to increasing application in drug safety assessment as an analytical tool for qualitative and quantitative analysis
- North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing investments in the development of new resin for the isolation and purification of vaccines. Extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in the region have spurred the market growth as the process significantly relies on the use of chromatography for the characterization
- Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical sector in the region has increased the demand for antibodies and resins. Extensive R&D activities in the Asian pharmaceutical market result in the growing demand for chromatography products
Read 184 page research report with ToC on "Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Process Chromatography, Preparative Chromatography), By Type, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/preparative-process-chromatography-market
Moreover, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is driving the adoption of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream assays, resulting in the anticipated market growth. In addition, technological developments to advance the final product recovery in terms of yield accelerate and augment the uptake of these techniques across various applications.
Furthermore, expanding application of these techniques has propelled the key players to make strategic investments to increase their revenue share in the space. Companies are actively engaged in the development of new products to meet the changing consumer demands. For instance, in November 2020, Shimadzu Corporation launched "Advanced i-Series" HPLC. This is an improved flagship liquid chromatography model to support remote work.
Chromatography columns are gaining increasing attention in the global space. Companies involved in prepacked chromatography columns consistently innovate new products to gain a reputed market share. Moreover, the integration of preparative chromatography in COVID-19 vaccine development has created lucrative opportunities for the key players to capture the untapped avenues of the market.
Preparative chromatographic techniques are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the increasing application in medical research and the drug approval process. The food end-use segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high use of analytical techniques for food safety and food authentication assessment.
Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:
- Preparative And Process Chromatography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Process Chromatography
- System
- Multi-use Batch Chromatography Systems
- Single-use Batch Chromatography Systems
- Continuous Chromatography Systems
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Resins
- Affinity Resins
- Ion-exchange Resins
- Size-exclusion Resins
- Hydrophobic Interaction Resins
- Reversed Phase Resins
- Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins
- Columns
- Prepacked Columns
- Automated Columns
- Manual Columns
- Services
- Preparative Chromatography
- System
- Semi-preparative Chromatography Systems
- Other Chromatography Systems
- Consumables
- Reagents
- Resins
- Affinity Resins
- Ion-exchange Resins
- Size-exclusion Resins
- Hydrophobic Interaction Resins
- Reversed Phase Resins
- Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins
- Columns
- Prepacked Columns
- Empty Columns
- Services
- Preparative And Process Chromatography Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Liquid Chromatography
- HPLC
- Flash/Column Chromatography
- Ion-exchange chromatography
- Size-exclusion chromatography
- Affinity chromatography
- Gas Chromatography
- Thin Layer Chromatography
- Paper Chromatography
- Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography
- Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
- Preparative And Process Chromatography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- Pharmaceutical
- Biotechnology
- Food
- Nutraceutical
- Others
- Preparative And Process Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- MEA
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Preparative And Process Chromatography Market
- GE Healthcare
- Agilent Technologies
- Danaher Corporation
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Novasep Holding S.A.S
- Waters Corporation
