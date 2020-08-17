Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Witnessing Increased Spending on R&D: Future Market Insights Report

DUBAI, U.A.E., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study by Future Market Insights (FMI) projects that the preparative and process chromatography market will expand at a healthy pace between 2020 and 2030.

The study attributes the growth of the market to continual usage of chromatography techniques in the food industry and nutraceuticals, coupled with surging demand for monoclonal antibodies. Furthermore, increasing adoption of advanced chromatic techniques in biotechnology industries, and enhanced drug assessment techniques expected to equally complement the growth of the market.

Likewise, significant developments in the biotechnology sector pertaining to scientific understanding, analytical capability, and computational power have facilitated mechanistic modeling techniques. The novel, industrially relevant monoclonal antibody-cation exchange (CEX) has gained remarkable traction among end-users.

As per the estimates of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), pharmaceutical organizations spend around US$ 149.8 Bn annually on research and development (R&D). The high expenditure is facilitating the development of novel technologies in the preparative and process chromatography.

"Leveraging the growing trend of utilizing chromatography techniques in purifying biopharmaceutical products, market players are developing novel recycling methodologies and providing reliable purification systems to the pharmaceutical industry", opines an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Report

Gas chromatography forecasted to remain the most sought-out technique among end-users.

Centrifugal Partition Chromatography (CPC) is expected to metamorphose into a prominent alternative to purification processes owing to its high loading capacity and low solvent consumption.

Increased preference for Simulated Moving Bed (SMB) chromatography to channel a significant portion of revenue.

North America and Europe are expected to cumulatively account for over 60% of global market share

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market- Key Trends

Penetration of 3D printing has empowered market players to develop automated analytical methods, and the development of membrane-based 3D printed separation devices and other latest systems are bestowing substantial revenue opportunities.

Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FLPC) is gaining remarkable traction in the purification of biomolecules, thereby ensuring healthy overall growth.

Sprouting investments in emerging economies, especially Asia Pacific , is boosting the market growth.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Region-wise Outlook

North America to prevail as the largest regional market through the forecast period, ascribed to high funding for research in life sciences.

to prevail as the largest regional market through the forecast period, ascribed to high funding for research in life sciences. Europe is expected to remain the second most lucrative region owing to the strong presence of market players seeking collaborations and expansion.

is expected to remain the second most lucrative region owing to the strong presence of market players seeking collaborations and expansion. South Asia and East Asia are projected to exhibit tremendous growth potential during the forecast period, backed by increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in China and India .

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the preoperative and process chromatography market include Agilent Technologies, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Novasep Holding S.A.S, and Chiral Technologies, Inc. Market players are focusing on launching new products to strengthen their foothold, and are collaborating with other players to achieve the same.

On these lines, BIA Separations, in July 2020, signed agreements with IT Technologies Pte. Ltd., GeneX India Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. for the latter to distribute their products across Malaysia, Singapore, and India.

Preparative and Process Chromatography - Taxonomy

Type:

Preparative chromatography(Consumables, columns, systems, services, resins)

Process chromatography (consumables, columns, systems, services, resins)

End-use:

Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry

Food & nutraceutical industry

Academic research laboratories

Region:

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

South Asia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Get Valuable Insights into the Preparative and Process Chromatography Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global preparative and process chromatography market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period from 2020-2030. The study divulges compelling insights on the preparative and process chromatography market, allowing readers to glean qualitative and quantitative information which will enable them to make informed market decisions in the upcoming forecast period.

