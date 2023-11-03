Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Worth $15.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Preparative and Process Chromatography Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $11.3 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $15.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The growth of this market is majorly driven by growth of CROs and CMOs in pharmaceutical industry, growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, and rise in need for disposable prepacked columns.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market"

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $11.3 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $15.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for mAbs Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products

Process chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

The preparative and process chromatography market, by type, has been segmented into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. In 2022, the process chromatography segment dominated the products market. This segment is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share is due to its increasing importance in chemical and biochemical industries, growing research in pharma & biotech industries, and rise in fundings for protein research.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment held the largest market share in the preparative and process chromatography market.

Based on the end user, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and research laboratories. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries segment dominated the preparative and process chromatography market in 2022. The large share of this segment can be primarily attributed to the increased investments in R&D activities by players in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry and growing research studies.

North America dominates the global preparative and process chromatography market

Based on the region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America market is driven by fundings by government in science & R&D, growing research for biopharmaceutical products, and the presence of major players. The Asia Pacific segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing need for preparative and process chromatography procedures in the life sciences, biotechnology, and food and beverage sectors and rising demand for generic drugs are some of the major factors driving the growth of this regional market.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products

Restraints:

High cost of instruments

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for mAbs

Challenge:

Shortage of skilled professionals

Key Market Players of Preparative and Process Chromatography Industry:

Major players in preparative and process chromatography market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US).

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (48%), and Tier 3 (22%)

By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (33%), and Others (39%)

By Region: North America (21%), Europe (30%), Asia- Pacific (34%), and RoW (15%)

Recent Developments:

In 2023, Thermo Fisher acquired MarqMetrix, a privately held developer of Raman-based spectroscopy solutions for inline measurement. The acquisition added highly complementary Raman-based inline PAT to Thermo Fisher's portfolio.

acquired MarqMetrix, a privately held developer of Raman-based spectroscopy solutions for inline measurement. The acquisition added highly complementary Raman-based inline PAT to portfolio. In 2023, Waters Corporation and Sartorius collaborated to develop integrated analytical solutions for downstream biomanufacturing, expanding their joint agreement that began with upstream bioprocessing analytics.

In 2022, Shimadzu Corporation developed the Brevis GC-2050. This new space-saving GC delivers high analytical performance in a rugged design to meet laboratory requirements.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Report Highlights:

Recession Impact Analysis: The existing report includes an analysis of the impact of the recession on the preparative and process chromatography in the market overview section.

Newer and improved representation of financial information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022-2023 (depending on the availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will allow for the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent Market Developments: Recent developments are helpful to know the market trend and growth strategies adopted by players in the market. The report provides updated developments in terms of acquisitions, agreements, expansions, agreements/collaboration, etc.

Latest Product portfolio: The new edition of the report provides an updated product portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Competitive leadership mapping: The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the market evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis for 2022, updated competitive leadership mapping, and competitive situation & trends. This report version has added the vendor dive matrix, covering a comprehensive study of the key vendors. Competitive leadership mapping has also been done for start-ups/SMEs.

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall preparative and process chromatography market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the preparative and process chromatography market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the preparative and process chromatography market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the preparative and process chromatography market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the preparative and process chromatography market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany ), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others in the preparative and process chromatography market strategies.

