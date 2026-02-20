Preparative and Process Chromatography Market worth $21.50 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Preparative and Process Chromatography Market is projected to grow from about USD 14.32 billion in 2026 to USD 21.50 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 360 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Preparative and Process Chromatography Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 14.32 billion

USD 14.32 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 21.50 billion

USD 21.50 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 8.2%

Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Trends & Insights:

By application, the monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins segment accounted for 39.3% in the preparative and process chromatography market.

By product type, the process chromatography segment acquired the largest share (69.4%) in the preparative and process chromatography market in 2025.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5%.

The global monoclonal antibody (mAb) pipeline is expanding, marked by high FDA approvals and new bispecific and antibody-drug conjugate launches. This expansion has increased purification requirements among pharma and biopharma end users. Increased investment in the form of grants and sponsorships has been observed for the development of new cell and gene therapy-based treatments to provide personalized treatments. The increased production of biologics and vaccines is projected to grow the market for preparative and process chromatography products.

By product type, process chromatography products captured the largest share of the market in 2025.

The preparative and process chromatography market is categorized into products for process chromatography and preparative chromatography. Process chromatography products hold the largest share of the market. Global pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical end users—which include major pharma facilities and CDMOs—are focused on commercial downstream workflows designed for process chromatography rather than preparative stages. A new plant or large-scale manufacturing facility drives recurring, multi-year demand for process resins, columns, and services. The shift of manufacturing to contract organizations means more plants are being built and optimized around process chromatography platforms. CDMOs running multi-product lines consume large volumes of process resins and systems to serve many clients simultaneously, further concentrating market value in the process segment. Manufacturers invest in optimizing and designing process workflows to improve process economics. This helps estimate the cost of the manufacturing cycle (process level) rather than the preparative level. Such efforts address concerns related to buffer consumption, shrinking footprint, and extending resin lifetime—directly targeting process chromatography. This makes it clear that capital investments are more in process chromatography, which increases the consumption of target products. All these factors have helped process chromatography acquire a larger share.

By application, the monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins purification segment has acquired the largest share in 2025.

The market for preparative and process chromatography is categorized into monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins, vaccines, peptides and oligonucleotides, cell and gene therapies, and other applications. The monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins production application acquired the largest market share in 2024. Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) have become a widely adopted biotherapeutic modality across oncology, immunology, infectious disease, and rare disease indications. Regulatory pathways are well established, manufacturing processes are standardized, and biosimilar competition has driven market growth. Standardized, multi-step purification workflows drive consistent demand for resins and consumables. The industry has converged on proven three-step chromatography trains for mAb purification: Protein A affinity capture (to isolate the target antibody from cell culture fluid), intermediate polishing (typically ion-exchange to remove aggregates and remaining impurities), and final polishing (to achieve specification-grade purity and remove residual ligands). These factors have helped the monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins production application segment acquire the largest share.

By end users, the pharma & biopharma companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2025.

The preparative and process chromatography market is categorized into pharma & biopharma companies, food & nutraceutical companies, research & academia, and other end users. Pharma & biopharma companies held the largest share in 2024. Integrated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers represent the anchor customer base for preparative and process chromatography, driven by their need to produce large-scale commercial biologics with consistent quality, high yield, and regulatory compliance. These organizations operate dedicated downstream facilities optimized for mAb, recombinant protein, and vaccine purification, requiring a continuous supply of resins, columns, systems, and technical support. Large pharma companies maintain in-house process development and manufacturing expertise and invest heavily in advanced chromatography platforms. The stability and scale of these operations, combined with their strict quality and regulatory requirements, make them a key end-user segment with significant demand. These factors have helped them acquire the largest share.

North America held the largest market share for 2025.

The preparative and process chromatography market spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. North America commands the largest market share in the preparative and process chromatography market, primarily driven by strategic initiatives undertaken by key market players. The region is home to some of the major manufacturers of chromatography products, which makes manufacturing, storing, and supplying the products more efficient. The new tariff rates have significantly encouraged local manufacturing, which has made the manufacturing infrastructure for pharma and biopharma more efficient. All of these factors have contributed to acquiring a dominant share in the global preparative and process chromatography market.

Top Companies in Preparative and Process Chromatography Market:

The Top Companies in Preparative and Process Chromatography Market include Danaher Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Orochem Ecolab, Inc. (US), and Tosoh Biosciences LLC (Japan).

