Prepare for a Safe, Warm Winter with this Checklist from Roanoke's Southern Trust Home Services

To ensure that plumbing remains intact, furnaces operate efficiently and generators are used responsibly, the Roanoke plumbing and heating experts are offering advice to local homeowners

ROANOKE, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the colder months arrive, Southern Trust Home Services, a leading electrical, HVAC and plumbing company serving southwest Virginia, is providing homeowners with a list of must-dos for their property to ensure warmth, efficiency and safety this fall and winter.

For many homes, especially older or historic ones, preparing for a safe, comfortable winter is often not as simple as only switching the thermostat over to heat.

Southern Trust Home Services offers tips to ensure that plumbing remains intact, furnaces operate efficiently and generators are used responsibly this winter.

"We all lead busy lives, and when the holiday season gets closer, it's so tempting to just switch the heat on and let our homes run on autopilot through the winter," said Ted Puzio, owner of Southern Trust Home Services. "However, most equipment breakdowns and safety hazards happen during the first really cold days we get and especially in the absence of proactive steps to best prepare our homes."

According to Puzio, homeowners should work through the following list to set themselves up for a smooth winter:

Inspect foundation, windows and doors: To maintain warmth and avoid high energy bills, homeowners should check their foundations for any cracks that could allow unwanted air flow. Similarly, they should also inspect the seals around windows and make sure there are no gaps between doors and their thresholds. Safeguard exposed plumbing from freezes: Freezing and burst pipes are major causes of winter water damage and loss of property. Identifying exposed plumbing in crawlspaces and applying insulation is an inexpensive way to prevent expensive catastrophes. Ensuring external hose bibs are covered is another easy way to protect plumbing. Ensure knowledge of safe backup generator operation: Backup generators can keep food fresh, lights on and warm air flowing, but running them in garages or near windows can be dangerous. Reviewing manuals and safety information together as a family before winter is a good step toward protecting your home and all in it. Check furnace and surrounding area: Before turning the heat on for the season, homeowners should make sure their furnace filter is changed and that preventative maintenance has been performed by a licensed professional. Many manufacturers require proof of annual maintenance for the warranty, and tune-ups increase efficiency and keep energy bills low.

"Roanoke winters can be hard on many houses, but a little early prep can go a long way toward keeping the season a warm, safe time for families and loved ones to gather and feel good in their homes," Puzio said. "We recommend starting this checklist now, and for any homeowners unsure about their heating or plumbing, please contact a trustworthy, licensed and insured professional that will guarantee their work."

For more information on winter prep or to inquire about services, please contact Southern Trust Home Services at (540) 343-4348 or visit www.southerntrusthomeservices.com.

