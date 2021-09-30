Prepare for Halloween with ReadyWise Zombie Apocalypse Kits

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spooky season is upon us, but no need to be scared when you can get prepared with ReadyWise, the leader in Emergency Food Supplies. This Halloween, ReadyWise is kicking off the season by trick or treating everyone to some spine-chilling deals. Whether you are prepping for a possible Zombie Apocalypse or the next natural disaster, ReadyWise has you covered with a 20% off sale on their 72 Hour Zombie Kit and 72 Hour Apocalypse Kit Bundle. Get in the spirit and stock up your (haunted) houses with this deal running all month long!

"With everything going on in the world, we want to get as many households (our goal is 1 million) prepared this year." Says Tim Lawlor, Marketing Director at ReadyWise. "This Halloween promotion makes getting prepared easy and fun by taking the stress out of the process. We will be offering seasonal promotions all month long, offering a wide variety of products to meet consumers' needs at a great price."

The 72 Hour Zombie Kit and 72 Hour Apocalypse Kit Bundle comes with 64 servings of Emergency Food Supply with 24 servings of lunch/dinner entrees, 16 servings of breakfast entrees, and 24 servings of milk. With up to 25-year shelf life, ReadyWise continues to be America's most trusted Emergency Food Supplier with their innovative approach in providing dependable and affordable readymade freeze dehydrated food for emergency preparedness and outdoor use.

When the Center for Disease Control (CDC) even has an emergency plan outlined for a Zombie Apocalypse, maybe it is time to ask if they know something you don't? Instead of second-guessing, mitigate future risks by getting your household prepared today. See why celebrities are snatching up these emergency kits as a fun and practical gift for their Halloween partygoers. The best defense against the walking dead is preparation, so buy yourself some time and see why millions of people already love ReadyWise and get prepared today for peace of mind tomorrow.

The ReadyWise 72 Hour Zombie Kit and 72 Hour Apocalypse Kit Bundle is now available for purchase at www.Readywise.com.

