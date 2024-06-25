Prepare for Hurricane Season with Lasko's Super Fan Max Air Mover

Market Leader in Air Movement Solutions Encourages Hurricane Preparedness with Highly Favored Air Mover for Homeowners

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season on the horizon, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has forecasted an above-normal season, expecting 17 to 25 named storms, including eight to 13 hurricanes and four to seven major hurricanes. Lasko, a leading manufacturer of home comfort products, has just the solution for hurricane preparedness available exclusively at Costco —the Super Fan Max.

Super Fan Max

The Lasko Super Fan Max Multi-Purpose Compact Air Mover is specifically designed to deliver powerful air circulation and ventilation, making it indispensable during and after a hurricane, featuring diverse functionalities such as:

High-Velocity Air Stream: The Super Fan Max can efficiently dry out areas impacted by water, reducing the risk of mold and mildew, which is critical in humid post-storm conditions.

The Super Fan Max can efficiently dry out areas impacted by water, reducing the risk of mold and mildew, which is critical in humid post-storm conditions. Compact and Portable Design: Its small size and lightweight build make it easy to store and transport, perfect for quick deployment when needed. Constructed in a roto-molded impact-resistant casing for durability, it also has convenient functional aspects such as a 10-inch cord for flexibility, an ergonomic grip handle for easy portability, and rubber feet for stability.

Its small size and lightweight build make it easy to store and transport, perfect for quick deployment when needed. Constructed in a roto-molded impact-resistant casing for durability, it also has convenient functional aspects such as a 10-inch cord for flexibility, an ergonomic grip handle for easy portability, and rubber feet for stability. Versatile Usage: Whether there is a need to cool down a room, ventilate stuffy spaces, or dry out damp areas, the Super Fan Max can handle the task.

Whether there is a need to cool down a room, ventilate stuffy spaces, or dry out damp areas, the Super Fan Max can handle the task. Commercial Grade : This device delivers commercial-grade performance with 3 powerful, high-velocity speeds and a foldable stand that allows for a 20-degree angle pivot. It features 4 angles and 3 directional pivots, along with two 115-volt outlets for accessories and multi-fan connections.

: This device delivers commercial-grade performance with 3 powerful, high-velocity speeds and a foldable stand that allows for a 20-degree angle pivot. It features 4 angles and 3 directional pivots, along with two 115-volt outlets for accessories and multi-fan connections. Safety: The Super Fan Max includes a circuit breaker with reset button to safeguard against electrical faults, prioritizing users' well-being.

With its powerful capabilities and design, the Lasko Super Fan Max enhances hurricane preparedness and provides peace of mind. Whether it's needed to quickly dry out a living space or to maintain proper ventilation, this compact air mover ensures that the home remains safe and comfortable throughout hurricane season and future weather-damage-related events.

"Our goal at Lasko is to provide reliable, high-quality products that help our customers stay safe and comfortable, especially during extreme weather conditions," said Gaurav Malik, Commercial Business Unit Director at Lasko. "The Super Fan Max is an essential part of any hurricane preparedness plan, offering powerful performance in a compact and portable design."

The Super Fan Max is available for $59.99 at select Costco locations and online at Costco.com.

For more information about Lasko's products, visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

Contact:

Ian Marini

[email protected]

SOURCE Lasko