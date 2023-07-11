Prepare for the Holiday Shopping Frenzy: Nexcess Releases The Must-Have 2023 Ecommerce Holiday Survival Guide

With ecommerce sales surging, Nexcess prepares businesses to thrive during the most important time of the year for retail

ATLANTA, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcess, the fully managed, high-performance, digital commerce platform built to optimize online sites and stores, today announced the release of The 2023 Ecommerce Holiday Survival Guide, a definitive resource for ecommerce store owners preparing for the busiest and most critical time of year.

Ecommerce sales continue to trend upward and break records. Throughout 2023, U.S. ecommerce sales are expected to exceed $1 trillion. Ecommerce sales will hit 20.8% of all retail sales across the globe this year, according to Forbes. That number is expected to reach 24% by 2026.

Knowing what to do and when is crucial for all ecommerce business owners. To help online store owners prepare for a successful holiday selling season, the guide provides everything needed to optimize sites, increase conversions, and prepare stores for increased traffic. The handbook, categorized by season, also outlines when to start testing sites, running ads, and how to refine selling strategies.

"As ecommerce continues to see significant growth in every sector, store owners will see increased traffic and competition this year," says Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing. "The holiday season puts a lot of pressure on ecommerce business owners. And Nexcess wants to help make sure it is profitable. For more than 23 years, we've been helping businesses build, launch, and grow online. This expert guide provides key insights and strategies that will help online stores increase customer satisfaction, generate loyalty, and take advantage of the holiday traffic surge."

To ensure success, business owners need ample time to strategize and plan for the busiest retail time of the year. By initiating ecommerce holiday preparations early, business owners will gain an edge over competitors and maximize revenue. The guide addresses every critical aspect of ecommerce success and includes a comprehensive checklist to ensure businesses don't miss a beat.

To learn more about holiday readiness, read The 2023 Ecommerce Holiday Survival Guide. For more information about Nexcess, visit nexcess.net

About Nexcess
Nexcess is the best place to build your business online. Optimized for your hosting and solution needs, we provide a managed hosting infrastructure, curated tools, and a team of experts that make it easy to build, manage, and grow your business online. Serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 23 years, we provide a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we collectively manage 10 global data centers, have more than 500,000+ sites under management, serve over 187,000 paying and 2.5 million freemium software customers spanning 150 countries, and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized as an industry leader and among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. 

