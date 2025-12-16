Prepare for the nVasion: Storyteller Launches the nVader Line of Expedition-Ready Accessories

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storyteller Overland, a leader in adventure vehicle manufacturing and overland performance and accessories, today announced the launch of its nVader product line, an innovative collection of rugged, expedition-capable, bolt-on accessories. nVader joins Flarespace Living and EVICTUS Performance as the third arm of Storyteller's Performance and Accessories division. Designed and engineered for durability, versatility and peak performance, this launch kicks off a full-scale nVasion of the accessory market with its game-changing, bolt-on innovations.

2026 Storyteller Overland Beast MODE with nVader Storage Box and nVader Gen. 2 Rear Rack nVader Running Board

The nVader line empowers adventurers to explore without limits by offering rigorously tested, versatile exterior accessories.

The collection includes:

nVader™ Gen. 2 Rear Rack

nVader™ Ladder

nVader™ Brush Guard

nVader™ Running Boards

nVader™ Roof Rack

nVader™ Storage Box

This launch is for the people who know that "adventure" isn't "awaiting" them like some generic tag line on a t-shirt in an airport gift shop. The nVader™ lineup is for those who know adventure is something your soul seeks out and embraces… something you gear up for and boldly drive directly into.

Highlighting the product line's immediate impact on the industry, the all-new full suite of nVader accessories will come as standard equipment on the 2026 Storyteller Overland BEAST MODE. As Storyteller's flagship adventure vehicle, the BEAST MODE leads the market as the most off-road capable, off-grid adventure-ready van. Featuring all nVader accessories on the 2026 BEAST underscores the trust and quality delivered by the new nVader lineup.

"Our MODE lineup has earned the trust of adventurers because it's built to perform without compromise. The nVader suite elevates that promise even further and integrates seamlessly with the MODE's core capability, amplifying strength, utility, and confidence for those who expect their vehicle to go anywhere." says Lee Conn, Head of Storyteller's Motorized Division.

nVader products are also sold at retail, offering rugged, bolt-on accessories to elevate adventure vans outside of the Storyteller MODE lineup. For those who prefer professional installation, there is a nationwide network of certified installers. The brand is already the preferred choice for over 500 adventure vehicle upfitters nationwide, a testament to its quality and reliability.

"We are thrilled to introduce a bold new suite of bolt-on accessories designed to equip every adventurer for the journey ahead. Inspired by our original nVader Rear Rack, this collection carries forward the same trusted versatility and design DNA our early customers know and love — now expanded across a broader range of purpose-built solutions. These accessories are the finishing touches that transform a vehicle into a truly capable adventure rig — functional enhancements that elevate performance, expand capability, and complement every story lived on the open road. With this launch, we're continuing our mission to empower explorers to go further, stay out longer, and experience more," said Christina Linton, Head of Storyteller's Performance and Accessories division.

Adventurers are invited to explore the new nVader product line and discover how to elevate their rigs for endless exploration at www.flarespace.com.

About Storyteller:

Storyteller Overland is widely regarded as the world's most all-encompassing and highest quality overland vehicle manufacturer. Launched in 2018 by its Founder, Jeffrey Hunter, and a dedicated group of automotive and outdoor enthusiasts, the mission of Storyteller has always been to inspire and equip its growing community of adventurers with the proper gear, resources and mindset to "live free, explore endlessly and tell better stories." Storyteller centers itself around its vision that the overlanding community is a diverse, kind and inclusive group of rugged individualists drawn together by a shared belief that life's greatest luxury is saying "yes" to the next epic adventure. Based in Birmingham, Alabama, Storyteller provides consumers around the world with the ability of saying "yes" to a premium quality brand with dealer financing solutions you can afford built by a team of industry veterans you can trust.

