Prepare for Widespread Power Outages Throughout Wildfire Season With Batteries Plus Bulbs

HARTLAND, Wis., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As fire threats arise, Californians could lose power at any moment without warning during wildfire season. Beginning in June and continuing through December, the state's largest power companies plan to shut off high-risk powerlines when fire threats arise — affecting millions of households throughout the state. Batteries Plus Bulbs recommends residents prepare for extended power outages or necessary evacuations in case of fires.

"These black outs could last for days or weeks, leaving millions of Californians in a vulnerable position," said Shawn Budiac, vice president of category management at Batteries Plus Bulbs. "With frequent power outages becoming the new normal, we at Batteries Plus Bulbs can help Californians prepare their houses with back-up power and emergency-preparedness tools. We also want to help everyone feel ready for a smooth and quick evacuation in case one is necessary."

Batteries Plus Bulbs recommends proactively planning for outages or fire threats in order to protect homes, families and businesses. Top safety precautions include:

Extra batteries, back-up generator batteries and power inverters — which can be used to run a variety of electronic devices off a car's battery

An emergency preparedness kit that includes battery-powered flashlights and push button lights, power bank chargers, extra water, nonperishable foods and blankets

A battery-powered weather radio with tone alert to stay informed about fire updates and evacuation instructions announced by local authorities

Extra batteries for medical devices, wheelchairs, and other mobility and health essentials

Frequent car battery checks as well as spare key FOBs and booster cables for quick and safe evacuations

Residents can visit their local Batteries Plus Bulbs for assistance and tips on preparing for power outages and wildfire evacuations.

