Prepare for Winter: Essential Tips and Tools from Snow Joe®

News provided by

Snow Joe LLC

20 Dec, 2023, 18:44 ET

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winter's here. It's crucial to be prepared for snow and ice. Snow Joe, a leader in innovative snow-clearing equipment, offers a range of products for this. In this article, we feature some key products designed to tackle winter challenges, ensuring safety and convenience for everyone.

Continue Reading
When it comes to snow, Go with Joe® and Get Equipped® to handle any challenge winter throws your way.
When it comes to snow, Go with Joe® and Get Equipped® to handle any challenge winter throws your way.

One such product is a cordless snow blower. Easily clear an 18x10-inch path through snow with the Snow Joe IONMAX Snow Blower Bundle. Its 1200-watt brushless motor and heavy-duty, rubber-tipped steel blade help it plow through 10 tons of snow per charge! The adjustable chute can throw snow up to 20 feet in any direction. Additionally, it comes with a 2-watt LED headlight for nighttime use, two 4.0 Ah batteries, a dual-port charger, and an Ice Dozer® ice and snow scraper.

Looking for a tool that's compact and always ready to go? Clear snow and ice off your car in the early mornings or late evenings with the Snow Joe Snow Broom + Ice Scraper. A versatile tool for your winter arsenal, equipped with LED lights, an extendable pole and an 18-inch foam head for easy, scratch-free snow clearing. Then, easily store neatly inside your car!

Use ergonomic tools, like the Snow Joe Shovelution®, with its spring-assisted handle to reduce back strain, making snow shoveling easy. Pro-tip: Shovel multiple times during heavy snowfall. Don't wait for the snow to accumulate; your back will thank us!

Keep up to date with weather forecasts, prepare for winter storms! Whether you're clearing a small driveway, deck, or sidewalk, Snow Joe has the tools to get the job done effectively.

Shop now! Get your snow clearing tools, ice melt, and more at snowjoe.com, while supplies last.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe — and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® — planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore. For more information, visit snowjoe.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram

© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC

Also from this source

The Ultimate Winter Wonderland Ride - Snow Joe® Kids Ride-On IONMAX™ SUV Unveiled!

The Ultimate Winter Wonderland Ride - Snow Joe® Kids Ride-On IONMAX™ SUV Unveiled!

Snow Joe, a leader in innovative outdoor power tools, has redefined playtime with the ultimate holiday kids gift: the new IONMAX 24V Kids Ride-On SUV....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Household Products

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.