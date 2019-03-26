Prepare to Be Amazed at Silver Dollar City's Festival of Wonder
Mar 26, 2019, 08:05 ET
BRANSON, Mo., March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of theme parks, there are those that entertain their guests in all the expected ways – the thrilling roller coasters and high-flying swings – and there are those that take the idea of entertainment to entirely new levels. Silver Dollar City, an 1880s-theme park with strong family ties, is that special kind of park.
Showcasing the Ozark Mountain culture of Branson, Missouri for nearly six decades, Silver Dollar City is a fan favorite for multi-generational guest experiences, world-footprint roller coasters, a massive on-site cave, award-winning foods and more than 100 working craftsmen who demonstrate the trades of yesteryear. The park's commitment to entertainment extends to dozens of venues that transform into global stages during The Festival of Wonder – packed with entertainers' mind-blowing feats.
The Festival of Wonder, April 10-28, is far more than just hype. In fact, the park's entertainment manager travels the world scouting acts that elevate the "how do they do that?" offering. Many of the performers, pushing the limits of dance, music or art, have become sensations more likely to be spotted on late-night TV shows or YouTube than at a theme park.
Along with speed painting, a dazzling pogo troupe and a world-record-holding juggler, here's what else is in store:
Phoenix Fire: The world leader and recognized originator in techno-pyro/special effects theatrics, this Vienna-based troupe creates a multimedia experience that features lasers, special effects and fire.
CirqUnique: Presenting a slate of oddly-captivating acts to include the high-flying "Duo Ignite" (direct from America's Got Talent) and eighth-generation family circus performers.
I-Harp Extreme: Harpists from Ireland and Italy introduce the "Laser Harp."
The Festival of Wonder's menu is made of creative foods developed by the park's culinary experts, such as Fortune Cookie Waffle Cones filled with cashew chicken or bang bang shrimp; five-cheese grilled sandwiches; waffle fries with blue crab, smoked tri-tip or carne asada; and build-your-own ramen bowls.
All at a theme park? Truly, the internationally-awarded Silver Dollar City is a leader in the global theme park industry for entertainment, rides, food and the family-friendly experience.
The Festival of Wonder runs Wednesdays through Sundays April 10-28, closed Easter. www.silverdollarcity.com or call 800-831-4FUN(386).
