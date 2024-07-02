Prepare to Be Inspired! The Worldwide Church of Light Is About to Ignite Screens Across the Globe with Its Groundbreaking New Film, "The Turn Around!"

DALLAS, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Worldwide Church of Light soon will release a groundbreaking film, "The Turn Around!"

"The Worldwide Church of Light located in Dallas, Texas was established on the belief that we all can manifest the life we truly desire by connecting with the power of the divine. In pursuit of this goal, we operate a film and video ministry," said Milton Arch, President. Our film ministry is dedicated to producing movies that serve as beacons of hope, illustrating that there is always a way out of challenging circumstances. This mission is deeply rooted in the biblical promise found in Jeremiah 29:11, where it is stated, "For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."

"We convey this message of hope and empowerment through our films, touching the hearts and souls of all who watch them," says Arch.

Drawing inspiration from this powerful scripture, our films are crafted to resonate with audiences on a profound level, offering stories of redemption, resilience, and renewal. Through compelling narratives and authentic portrayals, we strive to show that no matter how challenging life may seem, there is always a divine plan at work, guiding us towards a brighter future.

Our goal is to create films that not only entertain but also inspire positive change, encouraging viewers to reflect on their own lives and consider the possibility of a brighter tomorrow. We believe that by sharing stories of hope and faith, we can make a meaningful impact on the world, one film at a time.

The Worldwide Church of Light uses the power of film to illuminate the pressing issues that our communities face, such as homelessness, single mothers struggling to make ends meet, crime, unemployment, and more. Currently, we are in the process of creating a new movie titled "The Turn Around."

This film tells the story of a once happy family of four, whose lives are shattered when the husband tragically passes away from cancer. Without life insurance, the family is plunged into poverty, forcing the widow to take on two jobs to support her son and daughter. Despite her best efforts, the financial strain pushes her to the brink of losing everything and experiencing a nervous breakdown.

In a moment of despair, the widow hears a voice saying, "take responsibility for your life." Overwhelmed with emotion, she falls to her knees and begins to realize that she has been playing the role of a victim in her own life. This realization sparks a transformation within her, leading her to seek out training for a better job. Through hard work and determination, she turns her life around, slowly but miraculously rebuilding a brighter future for herself and her children.

"This movie shines as a beacon of hope, showing people that there is always a way to get through tough times," says Arch. The movie also teaches the importance of self-reliance and hard work. This movie and other upcoming movies that we have planned, make a huge difference in the lives of people. These movies show that it is possible to break free from cycles of poverty and dependence, empowering people to build brighter futures for themselves and their families.

Through our financial support and advocacy efforts, we strive to make a meaningful impact in communities around the world, fostering a culture of empowerment, resilience, and hope. We believe that by empowering individuals to improve their own lives, we can create a ripple effect of positive change that extends far beyond our films.

However, our ministry extends beyond the realm of filmmaking, we are committed to using the proceeds from our movies to support programs that offer tangible assistance to those in need. Guided by the wisdom of the proverb, "Give a man a fish, feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, feed him for a lifetime," we prioritize initiatives that empower individuals to take control of their own lives and futures.

Through our donations towards job training and other uplifting ventures, we are dedicated to boosting self-esteem and fostering self-reliance in those we support. We have witnessed firsthand how offering a hand up can lead to lasting transformation and personal growth. Our films align with this vision of empowerment and positive change.

