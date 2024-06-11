Prepare to Scare: Party City's Halloween Animatronics are Now Available for Preorder

"We understand Halloween enthusiasts are looking to add that next spooky, tantalizing or unique piece to their collection before the season even starts," says Odette Welling, vice president of merchandising at Party City. Last year, customers shared they'd driven hours to find fan favorite animatronics and ground breakers, and they wished they could have them sooner, so the company hopes it's made it a little easier to for the seasons fanatics to get ready for the spooky season.

While summer is just getting underway, the company has been pleased with the customers response to its products and preorder offering, signaling it hit the mark with a 6/6 release date; despite some questioning if June is really the month to start talking Halloween.

Party City's 2024 Halloween collection features exclusive new animatronic characters, as well as classic Halloween icons. Along with the Halloween collection release comes thrilling limited-time deals on select animatronics.

Embers the 4 ft. Pumpkin Skeleton Black Light Reactive Ground Breaker is a brand-new addition to this year's lineup and has gained instant popularity for its inventive design. Shelly the Hanging Poseable Disco Mirror Skeleton, also brand new this year, is handcrafted and adorned with 90,000 tiny mirrors that reflect light in every direction. Shelly is sure to add maximum sparkle to your space and will dazzle guests. Rattles the Groundbreaking Skeleton has proven to be a returning fan-favorite, holding its place as the #1 bestseller.

Here's an overview of the thrilling deals happening now:

31% off on all carryover animatronics for a limited time only

Bone-chillingly Low New Price on Rattles the Groundbreaking Skeleton: $299.00

Don't miss out – check out Party City's 2024 Halloween Collection and order now, while supplies last!

For Preorder Questions, please visit Party City Halloween Preorder FAQ.

