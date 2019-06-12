Prepare Your Chicago Home for a Summer Getaway

Carrol recommends Chicago-area residents go through the following checklist prior to their departures:

Turn up the thermostat – Air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users for a home. Unless there's reason to maintain a comfortable temperature while away, setting the thermostat 10 degrees warmer than normal can turn into significant energy savings. Use the water heater's vacation mode – A lot of people don't realize their water heater has a vacation mode on it. Enabling this mode means the water heater isn't using energy to keep water warm that nobody is going to use. For those whose unit doesn't have a vacation mode, turn the thermostat down 15 degrees for a similar effect. Turn off the water – A leaky or burst pipe can cause high water bills and massive water damage. Shutting off the water at the main or emergency shutoff valve will prevent a water leak from causing havoc while someone is away from their home. Notify the alarm company – If a home has an alarm system, Carrol recommends telling the alarm company that the residents will be away. That way, if the alarm is triggered, the home security company will dispatch first responders instead of calling the home.

"After a relaxing vacation, the last thing you want to do is come home to a water damage or high utility bills," Carrol said. "By taking a few simple steps, you can avoid any disasters and save a little money along the way."

