Prepare.ai Announces Initial Speaker Lineup at Prepare.ai 2020 Conference

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare.ai , a 501c3 whose mission is to increase collaboration around fourth industrial revolution technologies in order to advance the human experience, today announced the initial speaker lineup for its third annual conference. The Conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency St. Louis at the Arch on April 20-21, 2020.

This year's theme, "The Heart of AI," encourages attendees to feel the pulse of the AI-powered human experience from the heartland of America. The conference's organizers work with high schools and colleges to provide scholarships to interested students and encourage everyone—regardless of education level, technical literacy or professional and personal background—to feel welcome at the event. To that end, the first day of the conference will be open to the public and feature a workforce development workshop, job fair, expo hall and training sessions.

Prepare.ai 2020's lineup includes notable experts across a variety of industries. Confirmed speakers so far include:

"We are thrilled with the growth and interest we've received since launching our first conference just 1.5 years ago," said Cindy Teasdale, executive director at Prepare.ai. "This is such a fascinating time in our country's history, where social issues and technology are colliding in everything—from who controls our data to who's influencing our elections and where and how our next meal is going to be sourced. St. Louis is the perfect place to encourage these conversations. We've got an exemplary higher educational system, a robust startup ecosystem and strong grounding in high-tech industries including healthcare, plant sciences and geospatial. It's also mission-critical to us that we focus not just on the tech, but also on how the tech is impacting humanity—our hearts, our minds, our bodies and our communities."

Call for Papers

To submit a presentation, panel or workshop for the April 2020 Prepare.ai Conference, please visit: https://prepare.ai/call-for-speakers . The CFP deadline is February 15, 2020, and selected speakers will be notified on a rolling basis, by 3/10/20 latest.

Registration Information

Register for Prepare.ai 2020 today at www.prepare.ai and join the conversation at #prepareai

About Prepare.ai

Prepare.ai was founded in 2017 by technology entrepreneurs David Karandish and Chris Sims (Answers.com, Capacity.com) and data scientist Dave Costenaro, the organization's first executive director. In 2019, Cindy Teasdale joined the team as executive director and Dave moved into the new role of technical director.

The organization's cornerstone event is an annual conference that takes place each spring in St. Louis, MO. The Prepare.ai conference cultivates a collaborative ethos by bringing together technologists and thought-leaders from a diverse array of disciplines and organizations. We engage with startups and Fortune 500s, nonprofits and academic institutions, and strive to ensure that everyone—regardless of education level, technical literacy, or professional background—is part of the movement.

