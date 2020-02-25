Prepared Health Is Now Dina

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepared Health, an AI-powered care coordination platform, has changed its name to Dina. Founded in 2015, the health technology company has built a robust platform to help hospitals and health plans deliver seamless, coordinated care to aging adults on their journey from hospital to home. The new name reflects the company's commitment to building an online community of professional and personal caregivers, a platform for real-time collaboration and actionable insights to help seniors age in place.

The company has previously used the name Dina to refer to its digital assistant that collects and analyzes patient assessments from the home and community. Hospitals and health plans use this technology to identify gaps in care, alert providers when there's a change in condition, recommend evidence-based interventions, and connect patients with additional resources like non-medical home care and organizations addressing social determinants of health.

"As communities across the country face the effects of the Silver Tsunami and a shortage of caregivers, the need to stay connected remains central to our mission," said Dina CEO Ashish V. Shah. "Using data to find smarter ways to meet the needs of our aging population is the challenge of our time. Dina is an exciting part of our story and the name reflects our commitment to data-driven decision making and care coordination."

"Healthcare With No Address"

As the healthcare industry moves to a value-based model, hospitals are beginning to invest in home care and community-based resources to lower costs and provide a more convenient care setting for patients.

"We need to use technology to get care to where patients are instead of getting patients to where care is located," said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "Dina is aligned with our goal of healthcare with no address, and an important partner as we work to deliver seamless care outside the hospital."

Added David Baiada, CEO of BAYADA Home Health Care in Philadelphia: "Partnering with Dina has allowed us to proactively care for seniors in the Philadelphia market. With Dina, we are able to identify patients who require timely interventions and empower them to live independently in their homes and communities."

HIMSS 2020 Speaker News

In other news, Dina will present with Jefferson Health at the HIMSS Global Health Conference, the industry's largest health information and technology event, on March 13 in Orlando. Dina and Jefferson will share the story of their innovation partnership in the session: "Create Value for the Buyer and the Innovator to Support Emerging Technologies."

Dina is at HIMSS 2020 Booth 4126.

About Dina (formerly Prepared Health)

Dina (formerly Prepared Health) is an AI-powered care coordination platform to help hospitals, health plans and in-home providers identify high-quality partners, enable real-time care collaboration, and activate home-based insights. The platform creates a virtual experience for the entire healthcare team so they can communicate with each other--and help patients and families stay connected--even though they may not be under the same roof. The platform helps professional and family caregivers capture rich and timely data from the home, using AI technology to identify unmet needs and recommend evidence-based interventions. Dina is connected to 750 sites across the U.S. with demonstrated outcomes that dramatically decrease avoidable readmission rates, reduce unnecessary ER visits, and boost caregiver productivity. The award-winning platform has been recognized for its creative use of AI technology and innovative user experience. For more information, visit www.dinacare.com.

