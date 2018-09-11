PreparedHealth Announces Integration with PointClickCare

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PreparedHealth, a healthcare technology firm empowering simplified communication from hospital to home, announced today a strategic partnership with PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior-living markets. Integrating enTouch, PreparedHealth's digital healthcare network, with the PointClickCare platform, allows skilled nursing facilities to easily transition patients to home with greater visibility and better communication, while also providing automated updates back to the hospital.

Healthcare providers can seamlessly communicate with one another in real-time where they are most comfortable, on mobile devices or in the cloud. This communication delivers more streamlined care transitions, improved collaboration, and ultimately, better patient outcomes.

"PointClickCare is excited to allow our customers the opportunity to have a more integrated experience with enTouch. Our customers can now automate patient updates to Hospital Case Managers, as well as seamlessly transition care to the very best home and community-based providers upon discharge," said Jeff Scheepers, director, Global Partnerships, PointClickCare.

The enTouch platform links hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home-based providers, enabling all parties to share patient information and status reports electronically. Moreover, enTouch is designed to deliver an intuitive experience with the simplicity of familiar consumer grade platforms. With enTouch, providers are seeing an increase in referral acceptance, faster transition times, staff satisfaction and reduced readmissions for hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.

"We are proud to partner with PointClickCare as they launch the PointClickCare Marketplace. Integrating was a pleasant surprise – modern, easy and API-based. The integration will open the doors for thousands of senior care providers to ditch the fax machine and manage patient care transitions and referrals digitally via enTouch," said Ashish V. Shah, CEO and founder of PreparedHealth.

Launched in October 2018, the PointClickCare Marketplace is an online platform that enables customers to more easily evaluate authorized third-party technology partners, as well as their integrated apps and services. Combined with PointClickCare's recently announced Developer Program, it supports the company's unwavering commitment to driving innovation for the LTPAC and senior living industry.

PreparedHealth is joining the PointClickCare SUMMIT 2018 this week, being held in Nashville, Tenn. Expected to host more than 2000 attendees this year, SUMMIT is the largest vendor-hosted gathering of LTPAC and senior living providers and industry leaders. During the event, attendees can directly hear from industry experts, including PreparedHealth, on best practices for maximizing their investment in health information technology.

About PreparedHealth:

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering healthcare providers to better communicate with one another around the care of their patients. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative mobile-first network that connects hospitals, post-acute and home care providers in real-time to achieve improved patient outcomes. For more information, visit entouchnetwork.com

About PointClickCare:

PointClickCare Technologies Inc. helps long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) and senior living providers gain the confidence they need to navigate the new realities of value-based healthcare – achieving preferred status in competitive and shrinking networks, optimizing financial and operational health, attracting and retaining the right staff, and connecting to the right partners and insights needed to effectively manage and mitigate risk. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile-friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 16,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the LTPAC industry. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, please visit https://www.pointclickcare.com.

