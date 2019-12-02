Preparing Children for College Beginning in Kindergarten?

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Portland Oregon based educational media and manufacturing company believes children should be introduced to the importance of a college degree beginning at a very young age. Moto Sign and Media Corporation's CEO, Gene Anderson says, "When you examine the family history of leaders in education, sports and other competitive venues, many who excelled to the top were introduced to the goal of a college degree or even a gold medal in the Olympics, at a very early stage in life."

The Worlds First Portable, Background-Interchangeable, Dry Erase Activity Board

Anderson went on to say, "It is a well-known fact that those who have a history of university degrees within the family begin introducing their children to the importance of higher education when they are very young. They are being 'groomed for success' from the time they can walk and talk. This 'goal setting' environment shows a strong case that early stage 'customized learning' and 'early stage goal setting' may be two of the most important factors for success in a person's life. We want all children to have this knowledge, not just those who are already on the 'roll-call' so to speak."

To address this issue, and to present a learning tool for families that may not have had previous generations of college graduates, Moto Sign and Media (M-SAM) is presently reaching out to university presidents, professors and teachers from across the USA and Canada. The company is enlisting educators as well as students working on their PhD's to write courses on subjects like 'Introduction to Computer Science' or 'Why We Need Medical Research" or "The Reasons We Have Laws" and more, all to be written for ages starting as early as 3 years old.

M-SAM manufactures a unique information learning tool called the HandMoto. The HandMoto is the world's first portable, background-Interchangeable, dry erase activity board. Lessons, graphics, templates, etc., are placed within the board and the materials, graphics or lessons can be written over or interacted with, without touching the paper inside. This affordable tool requires no batteries or electricity. Children from the farthest corners of the earth will be able to learn and set goals to one day become a college graduate.

Since the HandMoto system wastes no paper and the same lessons, puzzles, games, etc., can be used over and over by different children, it is remarkably sustainable and very planet friendly. Moto Sign and Media plans to offer short courses for children and adults. A portion of the proceeds from every course sold will be donated back to the University who produced the educational material.

Interested students, teachers or professors please contact the CEO at 229951@email4pr.com.

See on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GC7LONlpRKY&t=6s

Available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=handmoto&ref=nb_sb_noss_1

Media Contact:

Debbie McGeorge

541.572.5949

229951@email4pr.com

SOURCE Moto Sign and Media Corporation

Related Links

https://handmoto.com

