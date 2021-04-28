Preparing for a Cookieless Future, OpenWeb becomes First Conversation Platform to Integrate with LiveRamp

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb, the premium community engagement platform , today announced an integration with leading data connectivity platform, LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), providing publishing partners with access to LiveRamp's Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) a turnkey addressability solution. OpenWeb will be the first commenting platform to partner with LiveRamp, driving greater publisher autonomy by enabling seamless first-party data activation.

Strengthening first-party data strategies has become ever more important for publishers to navigate a new world without third-party cookies or device-based identifiers. OpenWeb is leading the charge of creating and deepening direct relationships between publishers and their readers through safe social experiences such as Real-time Commenting, Live Blogs and AMAs, Polls, Reviews and more. OpenWeb turns casual visitors into loyal audiences, growing a vibrant community of logged-in users, on publisher platforms.

This partnership opens up a new, premium demand marketplace for OpenWeb's publishing partners, where they can easily activate their user authenticated inventory in cookieless environments, including Firefox and Safari today, and soon, Chrome.

"With the deprecation of third-party cookies, decreasing availability of IDFAs, and privacy changes looming, advertisers are recognizing the value of first-party data," said Dor Hershkovich, VP of Revenue at OpenWeb. "Publishers' user data addresses two key industry needs — consent-driven segmentation and attribution controls, and a more personalized and respectful brand experience for the consumer, outside of the walled gardens. Partnering with LiveRamp addresses these needs and supports our larger mission of driving publisher sustainability. In fact early results are showing an increase of 22% in publisher revenue per mille (RPM) within Safari, when comparing authenticated users activated through ATS versus unauthenticated audiences."

More than 400 of the world's largest brands who use LiveRamp to power their people-based marketing will have access to active, premium audiences from OpenWeb's publishing partners through private marketplace deals and open exchanges. ATS connects authenticated publisher inventory directly with advertiser demand—all while supporting consumer privacy and publisher control of their data. In effect, advertisers achieve better addressable reach using deterministic user data on the open web and scale their marketing campaigns in brand-safe environments.

"We're inspired by OpenWeb's mission to save online conversations," said Jason White, SVP and Head of Publishers at LiveRamp. "OpenWeb's quality, authentication-driven online conversation platform allows brands to respectfully connect with the most active consumers across the open web. ATS is the connective tissue that allows OpenWeb to seamlessly connect brands to over 100 million engaged users on the world's leading publisher sites."

Ultimately, the partnership will create a better internet experience for online users, through contextual and personalized advertisements based on their explicit consent, as well as provide publishers with high-quality ways of driving community engagement and loyalty.

Learn more about the LiveRamp and OpenWeb integration here.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb is on a mission to democratize and improve conversations online. The platform utilizes AI and machine learning to incentivize healthy dialogue, decrease toxicity, and create thriving, engaged communities. OpenWeb works with more than 1000 top-tier publishers and hosts 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 100 employees in New York City and Tel Aviv and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, AltaIR Capital, ScaleUp, Norma Investments, Entrée Capital, and Index Ventures. To learn more about OpenWeb's quality conversation platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp's fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world's top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com .

SOURCE OpenWeb