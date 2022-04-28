Preparing for Disaster Response: Team Rubicon Training Event Builds Volunteer Depth with Support from CASE Power & Equipment of Florida and CASE Construction Equipment

The disaster training included heavy equipment operators — working with CASE compact track loaders and grapple buckets — training alongside sawyer (chainsaw) teams to showcase real world route clearance and disaster cleanup operations critical in tornado and hurricane responses. The training event resulted in 26 new sawyers and sawyer instructors responsible for clearing trees and debris, as well as three new or elevated heavy equipment operators, who use the loaders to remove and stockpile debris. This includes route clearance activities, as well as yard cleanup and demolition work that Team Rubicon performs for free in the wake of disasters.

"The Florida Disaster Training Camp is critical to our operations and was a success, largely because of the support provided by CASE and CASE Power & Equipment of Florida," says Patrick Wright, heavy equipment associate at Team Rubicon. "These camps give our volunteers the time and training needed in a safe, non-disaster environment that ensures our teams are familiar with the tools, communications and processes we use in disaster response operations."

CASE and Team Rubicon have a long history of working together in Florida, including an extensive deployment to Mexico Beach, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018. Most recently, Team Rubicon heavy equipment teams have responded to the tornados that ravaged Kentucky in December 2021, wildfire cleanup in California, and ongoing rebuild around Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

"We are here to help Team Rubicon do the heavy lifting," said Jody Beasley, director of national equipment sales, CASE Power & Equipment of Florida. "The work that Team Rubicon does to lift people up on their worst days is inspiring to our entire team because CASE is dedicated to helping support, build and rebuild our communities. It's our honor to provide equipment and support to train volunteers for showing up to do the hard work in Florida and across the country."

The event helped three Team Rubicon volunteers achieve Heavy Equipment Operator 1 (HEO1) or Heavy Equipment Operation 2 (HEO2) ratings with Team Rubicon: Lisa Dellinger (HEO2), David Skillman (HEO2), and Lyn Farias (HEO1).

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon has deployed across the United States and around the world to provide immediate relief to vulnerable communities who have been impacted by hurricanes, tornadoes, COVID-19 and more.

CASE first partnered with Team Rubicon in 2015 to develop a heavy equipment training program for its volunteers for the safe and effective use of construction equipment in disaster operations. For more information on the partnership between CASE and Team Rubicon to support communities in response to natural disasters, visit CaseCE.com/TeamRubicon.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/.

CASE Power & Equipment of Florida is a CASE Construction Equipment North America dealer. CASE Power & Equipment is a registered trademark of CASE Construction Equipment and CNH Industrial America, LLC.

SOURCE CASE Construction Equipment