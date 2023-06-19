Preparing for Public Offering, Arrive Secures Nasdaq Ticker Symbol: ARRV

Indianapolis smart mailbox maker has raised nearly $8 million as it readies to go to market

INDIANAPOLIS, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive, the smart mailbox company formerly known as Dronedek, today announced that it has secured the ticker symbol "ARRV" as it plans a public offering and listing on the Nasdaq.

"It's no secret that we've been gearing up to go public," said Arrive CEO Dan O'Toole. "It's the natural next step for us as we prepare to roll out our smart mailboxes for use by consumers and companies building their autonomous delivery networks."

One iteration of the Arrive smart mailbox.
Arrive is preparing to end its latest crowdsourcing effort via SearchEngine in early July. O'Toole said he is targeting the public offering filing to be made in early 2024. The company presumably will be listed as ARRV. 

"It's been tremendously busy these past several months," he said. "We have been meeting with major players, adding new partners and associates around the country. We've hit every mark we've set out for ourselves. Taking delivery of new units and going public are the next big milestones."

In the past several months, Arrive has:

About Arrive: Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Arrive (formerly Dronedek) is a pioneering technology company revolutionizing last-mile delivery and pickup. Founded by serial entrepreneur Dan O'Toole, Arrive addresses the evolving needs of autonomous drone and robotic delivery by unlocking the secure, seamless movement of goods and supplies between people, robots, and drones. The company's smart Mailbox-as-a-Service platform and infrastructure solutions empower Autonomous Delivery Networks (ADNs) to operate more efficiently with secure and climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts, and chain of custody. Capabilities are accessible in apps, APIs, and processes that help partners and customers get the most out of conventional carriers, couriers and ADNs. The company has raised more than $8.5 million from 4,700 investors and forged strategic partnerships with many industry leaders. Learn more about Arrive's innovative solutions at https://arrive.tech.

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at 317-446-5240, [email protected] 

SOURCE Arrive

