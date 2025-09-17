Preply Hosts Fourth Global 'Online Teaching Conference' to Power Tutor Progress and Shape the Future of Language Learning

Two days of expert sessions, hands-on workshops, and live meetups come together to form one of the world's largest virtual events for teachers

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Preply , the #1 global language learning marketplace, has announced its fourth annual Preply Online Teaching Conference , taking place this month on Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26. With more than 10,000 expected attendees, the online conference is anticipated to be Preply's largest-ever event, bringing tutors, guest speakers and partners together for two days of expert talks, interactive workshops and global meetups across ten languages.

This year's theme, "Powering Tutor Progress: The Magic of Meaningful Learning," highlights Preply's commitment to helping tutors grow their skills, inspire learners, and shape the future of online learning.

Designed to help tutors at all stages of their Preply journey, the conference will be presented in three tracks tailored to different levels of experience: Kickstart, for those new to tutoring on Preply; Develop, for tutors already familiar with the platform; and Thrive, for experienced tutors ready to level up. Attendees of the conference can expect a wide range of educational programming types, including:

Sessions: Industry leaders, experienced Preply tutors, Preply team members, and Preply's institutional partners will share practical insights, real stories, and actionable tips.



Industry leaders, experienced Preply tutors, Preply team members, and Preply's institutional partners will share practical insights, real stories, and actionable tips. Keynote Speakers: Nicky Hockly , Director of Pedagogy at The Consultants-E; John Hughes , award-winning ELT trainer and author; Tom Rees , content creator and YouTuber behind the popular Eat Sleep Dream English channel; and Scott Thornbury , educator, lecturer and author, will explore topics ranging from lesson planning, to how to add visual impact to your lessons, to taking a critical look at AI.



, Director of Pedagogy at The Consultants-E; , award-winning ELT trainer and author; , content creator and YouTuber behind the popular channel; and , educator, lecturer and author, will explore topics ranging from lesson planning, to how to add visual impact to your lessons, to taking a critical look at AI. Panel Discussions: Live conversations where experts and tutors dive into current trends, challenges, and opportunities in online tutoring. Designed to be interactive, with space for audience questions.



Live conversations where experts and tutors dive into current trends, challenges, and opportunities in online tutoring. Designed to be interactive, with space for audience questions. Tutor Café: A global networking hub where tutors can connect, exchange best practices, and build their professional community in a supportive setting.



A global networking hub where tutors can connect, exchange best practices, and build their professional community in a supportive setting. Exhibitor Hall: A space to chat with Preply partners and learn about tools and services that can support the tutoring journey. Attendees will receive access to exclusive resources, discounts, and downloadable info packs from our partners, including: Pearson, Richmond ELT, Bridge Education, Oxford TEFL, The TEFL Academy, TEFL UK, ESL Laboratory, ESL Brains, Fluentize, Oxford House, La Bibliothèque du FLE, and JapaTalk.

New to this year's conference will also be a dedicated AI Lounge, where attendees can explore Preply's latest AI tools and hear how tutors are incorporating them into their lessons to boost progress, as well as a Shoutout Wall, offering a forum to celebrate fellow tutors and speakers.

"We have been energized by the growing excitement in the Preply community around this event every year," says Francine Pinto, VP of Customer Experience at Preply. "What started out as a small Zoom gathering of 600 attendees in 2022 has now become one of the world's largest teaching conferences, bringing together thousands of tutors from around the globe to learn, connect and grow together. This year, we're proud to be offering more opportunities for attendees to hear directly from industry experts, as well as other tutors in the Preply community, providing more insights than ever to help our tutor community thrive."

Preply's 2025 Online Teaching Conference will take place between 9:00 and 21:00 CET on Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26, featuring parallel sessions and activities that allow attendees to join the programming most relevant to them, wherever they are in the world.

The conference is free to attend and fully online. Attendees can register as a Preply tutor to receive full access to the event with exclusive benefits, or as a guest to access select conference sessions.

For more information, or to explore past conference highlights , visit Preply.com .

ABOUT PREPLY

Preply is the human-led, AI-enabled language learning platform building the future of learning. With a global network of more than 100,000 tutors teaching over 90 languages, we are the category leader and the largest online marketplace that brings human tutors together with learners from 180 countries, supporting them with always-on, AI-powered tools to deliver real progress with every lesson.

Our mission is to create life-changing learning experiences by powering real progress through personalized learning, motivation, and high-quality tutoring at scale. We believe that we are uniquely positioned to become the company that understands human learning better than anyone else on the planet.

