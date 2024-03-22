PrepMD and Magnifi Group Launch Annual EP Course for Fellows and Young Attendings

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD, the leading provider of cardiac healthcare solutions, and Magnifi Group, Inc., renowned for its educational courses for Orthopedic Fellows, today announced partnership to create and manage an innovative annual Electrophysiology (EP) Fellows and Young EP Attendings course. Slated for its inaugural session in Boston, MA from August 23-25, 2024, the program will feature a blend of clinical and business discussions, case studies, simulation labs, and technology showcases. Renowned Electrophysiologist Vivek Reddy, MD will lead the course, supported by an estimated ten distinguished EP specialists.

PrepMD and Magnifi Group proudly present our Annual EP Course, led by the esteemed Dr. Vivek Reddy, designed for the next generation of EP Fellows and Attendings

Andrew Wolpe, President/COO of Magnifi Group, anticipates a promising launch of the EP Fellows Program with PrepMD's collaboration. "With our history of delivering successful Orthopedic Fellows courses and PrepMD's expertise in cardiac electrophysiology, we're poised to deliver a top-notch educational experience," Wolpe stated.

Matt O'Neal, Co-Founder & CEO of PrepMD, stated, "This partnership aligns with our mission of advancing cardiac care through clinical and technological excellence. With over 15 years of experience in delivering premier cardiac solutions including best-in-class clinical training, our expertise and strong network uniquely position us to ensure the success of the EP course."

The course will commence on Friday, August 23, 2024, at 1 PM, concluding on Sunday, August 25, at 12 PM. It is available to 2nd-year EP fellows and 1st and 2nd-year attendings, with limited spots for 55 attendees. Registration for this course will be opening soon. For interest in participation or sponsorship opportunities, please visit www.electrophysiology-iep.com or reach out to Andrew Wolpe at [email protected].

About PrepMD:

PrepMD is the premier tech-enabled solutions company empowering healthcare providers to achieve exceptional standards of cardiac care. With 15+ years of industry expertise, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of clinical solutions, featuring exclusive in-clinic staffing services and best-in-class remote monitoring offerings. The company continues to be a leading provider of cardiac training solutions to healthcare providers, corporations, and individuals globally. PrepMD is dedicated to optimizing patient outcomes and driving innovation in cardiac care.

About Magnifi Group:

Magnifi Group, with over 20 years of experience, is a premier educational solutions provider for healthcare professionals, partnering with hundreds of companies and serving thousands to enhance knowledge and patient care. Their specialized Learn-Wise-Go platform caters to healthcare firms for efficient training of staff, sales networks, and clients. Their IEP conferences annually draw medical fellows from six key specialties, including Spine, Hip/Knee, Shoulder, Foot/Ankle, Pain Management, and Electrophysiology. Dedicated to innovation, Magnifi Group consistently introduces new solutions to the healthcare industry.

