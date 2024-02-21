PrepMD Partners with MediaSphere and Esteemed Cardiac Experts for Groundbreaking Virtual Device Clinic Leadership Summit

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD, as the exclusive sponsor, is thrilled to announce its partnership with MediaSphere and distinguished cardiac professionals, including Beth Davenport and Sallie Gustafson, to present the largest-ever virtual accredited Cardiac Device Clinic Leadership Summit. Scheduled for March 1st, Friday, from 11 AM to 3 PM EST, this pioneering event will feature distinguished faculty members Aileen Ferrick, Nancy Lee, and Amy Tucker setting a new precedent in cardiac device clinic education and innovation.

Save the Date: March 1st, 2024 - Attend the Virtual Device Clinic Leadership Summit.

A Landmark Educational Event

The summit aims to gather leading experts in cardiac device clinic management for a deep dive into pivotal topics. From the latest Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2023 guidelines to tackling harmful practices, embracing best practices, and applying practical solutions, the event promises to elevate patient care and optimize clinic operations.

Comprehensive Curriculum Tailored for Cardiac Device Clinic Professionals

This unique educational experience caters to device clinic managers, staff, and electrophysiologists. It provides an ideal platform for knowledge exchange and strategizing for the successful management of cardiac device clinics. Participants will benefit from a rich curriculum, including:

Expert Analysis of the HRS Consensus Statement.

Discussions on Harmful Practices and Resource Management Challenges.

Strategies for Patient Engagement and The Business of Running a Device Clinic.

Optimal Real-World Solutions to achieve best practices.

Distinguished Faculty

The summit is privileged to feature a panel of esteemed faculty members, each recognized for their significant contributions to cardiac care:

Co-Chairs:

Beth Davenport , MSN, RN , Clinical Translation Specialist at Biotronik (Former Director of Virtual Care and Cardiac Device Clinic, Sanger Heart & Vascular), Charlotte, NC

, Clinical Translation Specialist at Biotronik (Former Director of Virtual Care and Cardiac Device Clinic, Sanger Heart & Vascular), Sallie Gustafson, RN , Manager of Device Clinic at Emory Clinic, Emory Healthcare, Atlanta, GA

Faculty:

Registration Now Open

The Device Clinic Summit is an essential event for all involved in cardiac device clinic management, offering a crucial forum for improving practices and patient care.

For registration and additional details, please visit the official website of the summit, hosted by The Journal of Innovations in Cardiac Rhythm Management™.

About PrepMD:

PrepMD is the premier tech-enabled solutions company empowering healthcare providers to achieve exceptional standards of cardiac care. With 15+ years of industry expertise, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of clinical solutions, featuring exclusive in-clinic staffing services and best-in-class remote monitoring offerings. The company continues to be a leading provider of cardiac training solutions to healthcare providers, corporations, and individuals globally. PrepMD is dedicated to optimizing patient outcomes and driving innovation in cardiac care.

