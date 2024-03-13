PrepMD Welcomes Jack Collier as New Chief Technology Officer

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PrepMD, the premier provider of cardiac healthcare solutions, announces the appointment of Jack Collier as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jack Collier, with a distinguished career as the Co-Founder and former CTO of Atlantis Technology Corporation, brings a wealth of experience and a history of innovation to PrepMD. His significant contributions to technology solutions, particularly within the healthcare sector, have prepared him to drive PrepMD's technological advancements.

PrepMD Welcomes Jack Collier as New CTO

Jack's partnership with PrepMD spans many years, during which he has played a crucial role in the development and evolution of the company's technology suite. His tenure at Atlantis Technology is marked by pioneering solutions and strategic leadership, traits that Jack is excited to bring to his new role at PrepMD. With his passion for using technology to address complex healthcare challenges, Jack is uniquely positioned to enhance PrepMD's offerings, particularly the Cardiac Data Management Software, known for its versatility and comprehensive support to device clinics of all sizes.

As CTO, Jack will lead a team of highly experienced engineers, focusing on the further development and expansion of PrepMD's remote monitoring software platform, currently offered in SaaS, Managed-SaaS, and Hybrid options, to meet the dynamic needs of the cardiac device clinics. His vision encompasses not only technological innovation but also a deep commitment to understanding and solving the unique challenges faced by the clinics.

A Word from Jack Collier:

"I am thrilled to join the PrepMD team and to contribute to the company's mission of transforming global cardiac care through technology. My journey with PrepMD, from our collaboration at Atlantis Technology to this new chapter, has been incredibly rewarding. I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance our cardiac remote monitoring solutions, making them even more accessible and effective for our clients. The opportunity to impact patient care and clinic efficiency at this scale is truly exciting."

Matt O'Neal, Co-Founder and CEO of PrepMD, added, "Jack's track record of technological leadership and innovation, along with his deep understanding of our products and client needs, positions him perfectly as the leader of our technology strategy. His appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards providing cutting-edge solutions to the cardiac device clinic market."

Jack's appointment as CTO is timely for PrepMD, as the company furthers its commitment to innovation in both technology and clinical care, thereby elevating cardiac patient care. With its extensive range of clinical and technological solutions, PrepMD is poised to strengthen its position in the market. Guided by Jack's expertise, the company is on the path to exceptional growth and sustained innovation in cardiac data management technologies.

SOURCE PrepMD