Prepping to "Stay Home for the Holidays" with Black Friday Sale on Custom Blinds and Shades

MESA, Ariz., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More people plan to spend time at home with their closest friends and loved ones for the 2020 holidays than ever before. So many are turning to pre-holiday sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday not only for great deals on holiday gifts but for great deals on the products and services they need to get their home ready to "stay home for the holidays." In response to the shift in focus, Blinds Chalet expects more interest than ever in the Black Friday Cyber Monday sales on bestselling custom blinds and shades.

The Blinds Chalet Black Friday Cyber Monday sale will run from Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 through Thursday, December 3rd, 2020. Blinds Chalet's full inventory of custom window treatments will be available for purchase at not only 40% off, but 40% off + an additional 25% off. Homeowners looking to upgrade their window blinds and shades before settling in to enjoy the holidays plan to take full advantage of the price break on high quality, best-selling shades, and blinds.

Blinds Chalet: Custom Blinds and Shades Since 2006

A local Arizona company, in operation since 2006, Blinds Chalet maintains an extensive online inventory of custom blinds, shades, and shutters shipping throughout the continental US. As America's foremost window covering experts, Blinds Chalet not only offers best-selling popular window covering product lines but easily accessible how-to information to walk buyers through how to measure their windows, how to install their shades, and more. With experienced Design Consultants available by phone or Online Chat, Blinds Chalet customers get first-rate customer service, design guidance, and installation tips without the hefty price tag that many associate with the service.

For more information about Blinds Chalet or the Blinds Chalet Black Friday Cyber Monday sale, visit https://www.blindschalet.com/ or contact Brandon Jolley at [email protected].

